NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Haunting Portrait: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope Reveals Chilling Pillars of Creation
Webb Highlights the Velvet-Like Lining of Dust Throughout This Star-Forming Region, Including Shells Around Actively Forming Stars. As seen here, the Pillars of Creation appear otherworldly in mid-infrared light. NASA’S James Webb Space Telescope has captured an incredible scene that is large and lofty – and appears lit by flickering lanterns. A “ghost” haunts the crag in the lower left, a gargoyle-like shape snarls toward the middle of the frame, and a dark horse’s head charges out of the edge of the second pillar. The creepiest of all? Newly formed stars take on the appearance of protruding, bloodshot eyes. And in the background, dust dances like heavy, ancient curtains being pulled shut. Here, there is no raven to whisper, “Nevermore,” to harken to the classic Edgar Allan Poe poem.
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory Caught the Sun “Smiling”
On October 26, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) caught the Sun “smiling.” Seen in ultraviolet light, these dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space. SDO has studied how the Sun creates solar activity...
This Week @NASA: Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Mars, Methane “Super-Emitters” Mapped
Super sources of a climate-warming greenhouse gas …. And images of Earth from a passing spacecraft … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. InSight Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Mars. A strong marsquake recorded by NASA’s InSight lander on...
Traces of Ancient Ocean Discovered on Mars – This Means a “Higher Potential for Life”
New evidence for an ancient northern ocean on Mars has been uncovered in a recently released set of topography maps. These maps offer the strongest case yet that the planet once experienced sea-level rise consistent with an extended warm and wet climate, which was far different than the harsh, frozen landscape that exists today.
Antarctic Volcano: A Mountain of Terror?
Mount Terror might sound like a place to avoid. But this Antarctic volcano is not as terrifying as its name implies. From a geological perspective, the mountain itself is relatively benign. Located on the eastern side of Ross Island, it is a shield volcano that consists of numerous pyroclastic cones and lava domes. However, the volcano is now extinct—meaning that scientists consider it unlikely to erupt again. The last known eruption occurred in the Pleistocene, the geological epoch that lasted from about 2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago. Additionally, the mountain’s youngest igneous rocks are almost 1 million years old. In contrast, the neighboring Mount Erebus—thought to be the southernmost active volcano in the world—contains a churning lava lake within its caldera.
Ahead of Gravity Assist, NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Captures Images of Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy made a close fly-by of planet Earth on October 16, as part of a gravity assist maneuver. Shortly before its closest approach, the spacecraft captured images of the Earth and Moon. On October 15, 2022, at a distance of 380,000 miles (620,000 km), NASA’s Lucy spacecraft captured...
NASA Psyche Asteroid Mission Will Go Forward
The mission team continues to complete testing of the spacecraft’s flight software in preparation for the 2023 launch date. On Friday, October 29, NASA announced that the agency decided its Psyche mission will go forward, targeting a launch period opening on October 10, 2023. Psyche missed its planned 2022...
Spritacular: Capturing Elusive Upper Atmospheric Electrical Phenomena on Camera
A flash of lightning, and then – something else. High above the storm, a crimson figure blinks in and out of existence. If you saw it, you are a lucky witness to a sprite, one of the least-understood electrical phenomena in Earth’s upper atmosphere. But if you caught it on camera, your photo could contribute to a ground-breaking scientific discovery.
Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Surprising Cosmic Knot in the Early Universe
Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Dense Cosmic Knot in the Early Universe. NASA’s Webb Space Telescope continues its search into the earliest times of our universe, revealing the surprising formation of a massive galaxy cluster around a powerful, red quasar. Astronomers looking into the early universe using NASA’s James Webb...
