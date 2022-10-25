ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out

The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass

It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series

One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time

After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss

Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
STILLWATER, OK
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard for the next couple of games, but the team maintains his situation is game-to-game with no timetable for his return. Speaking with members of media on Sunday morning before the Clippers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lue ruled Leonard out for both the matinee […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense

Klay Thompson has faced a barrage of adversity ever since he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ fateful Game 6 tussle against the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 season, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles prior to the subsequent campaign, delaying his return to the court […] The post ‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove

A lot was on the line for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks during Thursday night’s marquee matchup. Things got a little bit physical during the game, which saw Luka Doncic hitting the deck after a blatant shove from Kevin Durant. KD sent Luka flying in the third quarter with a push from […] The post WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

