Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass
It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Denver Nuggets travel to Southern California to face off with the winless Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It is time to check our glitzy NBA odds series and deliver a Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick. The Nuggets are coming off a 117-101 victory over the Utah Jazz. Michael Porter...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Gundy apologizes after historically awful Oklahoma State 48-0 loss
Heading into Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA season, few fans were expecting to see a blowout when the Oklahoma State Football Cowboys faced off against the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, both teams were ranked, with OSU coming in at nine and K-state at 22, but one of the teams was still very much a contender for bigger and better things thanks to their big-time wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and Kansas City, plus a very close loss to TCU, whereas the other had just one big but impressive win with a surprising victory over Oklahoma when they were ranked sixth overall.
Ohio State football handed brutal Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury news ahead of matchup vs. Penn State
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury woes have been a dark stain on what has otherwise been a good season for the Ohio State football team. After suffering an injury in Week 1, the star wide receiver has missed significant time. It seemed like he was on track to return after being cleared to play last week against Iowa.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
Atlanta Falcons: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Panthers
This Week 8 game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers has major playoff implications in 2022. Yes, that is a real sentence that someone wrote, believe it or not, and it’s time to make some Week 8 predictions for this Falcons game against the Panthers. With the...
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness
The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard for the next couple of games, but the team maintains his situation is game-to-game with no timetable for his return. Speaking with members of media on Sunday morning before the Clippers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lue ruled Leonard out for both the matinee […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense
Klay Thompson has faced a barrage of adversity ever since he tore his ACL in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ fateful Game 6 tussle against the Toronto Raptors. After missing the entire 2019-20 season, he then proceeded to tear his Achilles prior to the subsequent campaign, delaying his return to the court […] The post ‘Hurts my heart’: Klay Thompson fires back at Charles Barkley’s criticism as Stephen Curry comes to defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove
A lot was on the line for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks during Thursday night’s marquee matchup. Things got a little bit physical during the game, which saw Luka Doncic hitting the deck after a blatant shove from Kevin Durant. KD sent Luka flying in the third quarter with a push from […] The post WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant sends Mavs’ Luka Doncic flying with blatant shove appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 instant reactions to Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Washington
Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut against Washington on Sunday. It was an interesting debut and something that will be
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0