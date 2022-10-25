Read full article on original website
The Path to Restoring Abortion Access in Wisconsin Hinges on the November Midterms
For three and a half years, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' veto pen was the only thing keeping Republican legislators in the state from getting everything on their anti-abortion wish list. When they tried to ban abortion based on fetal anomalies last year, Evers was there to veto it. Block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood? Evers vetoed that, too. And he shot down a bill that would have required doctors to tell patients they could reverse a medication abortion—a claim the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says is "not based on science."
GOP Secretary of State Candidates Scheduled to Appear with a White Nationalist and Conspiracy Theorists
An ally of white nationalists; a former CEO and conspiracy theorist who tried to convince Donald Trump to use the National Guard to seize voting machines after the 2020 election; an Ohio math teacher who claims he discovered an algorithm showing that virtually every county in the United States was hacked to prevent Trump's reelection two years ago—these are people with whom Republican secretary of state candidates have forged alliances.
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona's notorious 2021 election "audit"—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
For the First Time, Liz Cheney Endorses a Democrat
Liz Cheney's mission to keep Donald Trump out of the White House hasn't gone over well with her fellow Republicans. But the one-time GOP firebrand has opened a new chapter of her political career, and it involves formally endorsing Democrats.
MAGA Candidate Jim Marchant Says He Was a Highly Successful CEO. His Divorce Records Say Otherwise.
Jim Marchant, the far-right Republican candidate for Nevada secretary of state, sells himself as a skilled entrepreneur. "I'm a business guy," Marchant has said in his pitch to voters. "I had three very successful technology businesses." But previously unreported divorce records obtained from a Florida county courthouse—along with interviews of former employees, lawsuits brought against his most prominent company, foreclosure proceedings, and recent campaign financial disclosures—reveal that his career ended in financial ruin.
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Dragged a Police Officer Into the Crowd Gets 7.5 Years in Prison
On Thursday, a US District Court judge sentenced a January 6 rioter to seven years and six months in prison for dragging DC police Officer Michael Fanone into the angry mob at the Capitol, an act that resulted in one of the most brutal attacks that day. Albuquerque Cosper Head, a 34-year old man from Tennessee, was responsible for forcibly moving Fanone from a tunnel into a crowd of angry rioters who proceeded to beat him and shocked him with a stun gun at the base of his skull.
It’s Been 10 Years Since Sandy. Is New York Any More Prepared for the Next Superstorm?
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy smashing into New York City, campaigners are warning that insufficient action by governments to tackle the climate crisis risks a repeat of such damaging and increasingly fierce storms.
Glenn Youngkin Is Only as Moderate as the Election Denier He’s Campaigning For
Is Glenn Youngkin running for president? Paul Ryan thinks he should. A voter in Tucson told him to. The Republican governor of Virginia smiled, perhaps a little too eagerly, when an ABC News reporter asked Youngkin again on Wednesday evening after firing up a crowd of conservative voters in Scottsdale, Arizona. "I haven't really thought about 2024; we're focused on 2022," he said. He was in Arizona, he continued, because "every state deserves a Republican governor."
“There Should Be Consequences for People Who Undermine Our Democracy and Peddle the Big Lie”
The day before early voting started in the battleground state of Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto surrounded herself with Republicans and called out her Trump-backed opponent Adam Laxalt for embracing baseless allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. "There should be consequences for people who undermine our democracy and peddle the Big Lie and conspiracy theories and who are only out for themselves on the backs of other people, including Nevadans," the Democratic senator running for re-election said at a news conference in Reno on Friday. "So it is time for us to get out and show who we are as a state and that we will not tolerate them."
How a Timber Mill Spawned a Black Community, and Likely Sparked the Fire That Destroyed It
This story was originally published by Inside Climate News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Weed, Calif.—On Sept. 2, DeAndre Thomas noticed the gusting wind at 5:30 in the morning. The 39-year-old had just finished his overnight shift at the veneer mill where he is a third-generation employee; his grandfather moved from Mississippi to Weed to work there in the mid-1900s.
Georgians Are Voting Early in Record Numbers
After two full days of early voting in Georgia, the state's remarkable midterm turnout was on track to exceed that of the 2020 presidential election. The contentious Senate race between former college...
Did Brian Kemp Deploy a Dog Whistle During His Debate Against Stacey Abrams?
Monday was a busy day in Georgia politics. In the morning, Georgians could begin early voting. In the evening, Georgia could see their options for governor—Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey...
DeSantis Is Slamming Covid Vaccines. Here’s Why.
It wasn't so long ago that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was publicly singing the praises of Covid vaccines. "If you are vaccinated—fully vaccinated—the chance of you getting seriously ill or dying from Covid is effectively zero," he said at a July 2021 press conference. "These vaccines are saving lives."
Florida’s War on Woke
Ahead of the Florida primaries in August, Gov. Ron DeSantis went on an "Education Agenda Tour" across the state to endorse candidates for school board races. His efforts paid off. Out of a pool of 30 school board hopefuls who had been handpicked by the governor for aligning with his "parent-centered," so-called anti-woke, platform, 19 of them won their elections and six others advanced to runoffs. DeSantis' unprecedented involvement in these down ballot races reinforced how culture wars on education have become central to the GOP strategy; the days of traditionally nonpartisan school board elections are over.
What Do DeSantis’ Stunt Politics Look Like? This New Bodycam Footage of a Voting Rights Crackdown Shows You.
Some Republicans would have you believe that voter fraud looks like a nefarious group of computer programmers rigging election machines. Others, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, say that the fraudsters are convicted felons who have done their time, completed parole, and registered to vote at the suggestion of Florida Department of Motor Vehicles employees.
Matt DePerno Sought to Foreclose on His Clients’ Property. Now He Wants to Be Michigan’s Top Lawyer.
If Matthew DePerno wins his race to unseat Michigan's Democratic attorney general in November, he'll become the state's top lawyer. He will have a staff of more than 500 people, and his duties will include everything from investigating voter fraud to "protecting consumers and addressing illegal business practices." But as a practicing attorney, DePerno—a vocal conspiracy theorist and election denier—has been accused of improper behavior in court documents filed by clients, a law firm he hired, and even the current AG. And a Mother Jones examination of years of legal filings involving DePerno suggests that he has routinely engaged in aggressive tactics to collect legal fees, while sometimes leaving his clients dissatisfied with the quality of his legal representation.
Raphael Warnock’s Campaign Strategy: Don’t Mention Herschel Walker—Or His Controversies
When Sen. Raphael Warnock addressed several dozen supporters at Atlanta's East Point Avenue United Methodist Church on Wednesday night, what he didn't say spoke more loudly than what he did. Warnock's...
Gas Drilling Is Wreaking Havoc on Animal Migration
This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. In late spring, as the days begin to lengthen, the mule deer of central Wyoming begin to “surf” the sagebrush landscape. Their break is found in the low flats where they spend their winters. That’s where the first buds of greenery erupt, offering a fleeting burst of food that’s rich in protein and easy to digest. These tender shoots go away quickly, but the bloom keeps moving, rising steadily uphill as the spring warmth reaches the harsher climes. As this “green wave” of vegetation crests, the mule deer ride it. Sometimes they’ll travel hundreds of miles until they reach their summer range. Ideally, they’ll time their journey perfectly, storing up enough fat on their rumps to last through the brown summer and barren winter ahead.
Brown Pelicans Suffer as Climate Change Erases Gulf Coast Islands
This story was originally published by Pattrn and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. A beloved bird is in decline along coastal Louisiana, thanks to the effects of Climate Change. The brown pelican is seeing its habitat shrink as land sinks and sea levels rise. Experts estimate that the state loses a football field’s worth of coastal ground every 60 to 90 minutes. And as the cost of restoration projects mounts, the situation becomes more dire for the pelicans and people who live on the Gulf Coast’s vanishing islands. Climate Desk partner Pattrn reports.
Nevada GOP Secretary of State Candidate Promises to Make Trump President in 2024
At a rally for Nevada Republican candidates on Saturday, Republican nominee for secretary of state Jim Marchant promised that he and his fellow GOP nominees, if elected next month, would reinstall Donald Trump in the White House in 2024.
