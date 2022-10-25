Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The day before early voting started in the battleground state of Nevada, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto surrounded herself with Republicans and called out her Trump-backed opponent Adam Laxalt for embracing baseless allegations that the 2020 election was stolen. “There should be consequences for people who undermine our democracy and peddle the Big Lie and conspiracy theories and who are only out for themselves on the backs of other people, including Nevadans,” the Democratic senator running for re-election said at a news conference in Reno on Friday. “So it is time for us to get out and show who we are as a state and that we will not tolerate them.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO