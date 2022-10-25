ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks

NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting

A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx

BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Missing Queens woman found ‘weak and dizzy’ in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughter of Queens woman Juana Colon Pichardo notified PIX11 News Friday that her mother was “found in a store on First Avenue ‘weak and dizzy,’ and a generous person called 911.” Colon Pichardo, who is 71 and has dementia, was last seen Monday morning walking on 102nd Street and 42nd […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy