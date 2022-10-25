Read full article on original website
Woman pushed into tracks during fight at Brooklyn subway station
A 47-year-old woman was injured after falling onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station during an alleged drunken fight early Sunday, police said.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks
NEW YORK, NY – Another subway rider in New York City was thrown onto the tracks on Monday. This comes as the city launches a public information blitz showing an increase in officers inside the subway system. On Monday, a man was pushed by an unknown suspect onto the tracks at the ‘6’ train platform at East 77th Street and Lexington in Manhattan. He was rescued by nearby good Samaritans before the train arrived at the station and suffered only minor scratches and bruises. The suspect, described as a black male in his 30s, about 5’7″ tall, who was bald The post NYPD investigating after another person shoved on subway tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nearly 100 evacuated after underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment catches fire
The encampment was three levels below a hotel-turned-homeless shelter, and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak's Empire line.
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
Former NYC Transit Authority president punched unprovoked in Chelsea
The former president of NYC Transit under Bill de Blasio was assaulted unprovoked on Saturday Sarah Feinberg, 45, was punched in the face around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the corner of West 21st Street and 6th Avenue.
Man, 78, beaten on Manhattan train amid subway crime spate: NYPD says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A duo beat a 78-year-old man aboard a Manhattan subway train Thursday after he asked them to lower the volume of their music, according to the NYPD. The assault was one of at least three violent crimes in the city’s transit system spanning just over 14 hours Thursday into Friday, along […]
Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabs commuter who ignored him when he tried to pick fight in subway
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a commuter in a Harlem subway station early Friday morning when the victim ignored his provocations, according to police.
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Hijacked MTA bus crashes into Queens utility pole after driver jumps out window
An armed man commandeered an MTA bus in Queens on Thursday morning, taking the driver on a harrowing ride before crashing into a utility pole and cutting power to residents.
Bus driver jumps out window to escape gunman, bus crash topples utility pole in Queens
Video from Newscopter 7 up over the scene showed the mangled pole on top of the bus and debris strewn across the roadway.
Missing Queens woman found ‘weak and dizzy’ in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughter of Queens woman Juana Colon Pichardo notified PIX11 News Friday that her mother was “found in a store on First Avenue ‘weak and dizzy,’ and a generous person called 911.” Colon Pichardo, who is 71 and has dementia, was last seen Monday morning walking on 102nd Street and 42nd […]
Woman badly injured after being thrown down stairs at Queens subway station
A 22-year-old woman was waiting for the 7 train at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station when a man grabbed her purse and threw it to the ground. The woman confronted the man and that's when he punched her in the face and pushed her down the stairs, according to police.
fox5ny.com
2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
