Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home

Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
The Controversial Amarillo Ghost Adventures Episode

For any enthusiasts of the supernatural, the Travel Channel television show Ghost Adventures is a must-watch. Originally airing in 2008 and still running, the show’s premise is in the name. Paranormal Investigators Zak Baggins, Aaron Goodwin, and Audio/Visual techs Billey Tolley and Jay Wasley travel across the United States, investigating known haunted sites or reported hauntings.
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town

Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars

Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes

Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?

One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
Are they Turning Tri’s Market Into a Convenience Store?

Tri's Market was a huge Asian Market in Amarillo that offered international groceries. The original and main location was located near Northeast 24th and Grand, and they built a brand new store at 4021 S. Washington. The store and the market had a great selection of meats, seafood, beer, and international brands if you needed them to make a delicious Asian meal.
Jingle All The Way To Fritch For A Christmas Expo

Ok I know, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet, and Thanksgiving is up next. However, when we get into the holiday months, the only one we all seem to zero in on is Christmas, right?. I love Thanksgiving and all the food and family and football that comes...
