Check out this Stunning Amarillo Garden Home
Amarillo has a collection of gorgeous real estate tucked away in its streets, and that's why this home is a rare find. This beautiful garden home sits within view of the golf course just off 9th and Avondale, on Woodstone Street. This gorgeous garden home was built in 1975, and...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That
When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
Wait is Panera Bread Finally Opening in Amarillo?
It's been a few years since we first heard about Panera Bread coming to Amarillo. It has been a long wait. A really long wait. One that I know Amarillo is so ready to see open their doors. We have been patient. I feel now that patience is about to...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
The Controversial Amarillo Ghost Adventures Episode
For any enthusiasts of the supernatural, the Travel Channel television show Ghost Adventures is a must-watch. Originally airing in 2008 and still running, the show’s premise is in the name. Paranormal Investigators Zak Baggins, Aaron Goodwin, and Audio/Visual techs Billey Tolley and Jay Wasley travel across the United States, investigating known haunted sites or reported hauntings.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
With High Costs Of Everything Now, Can Amarillo Renters Win?
Finding a place to rent in Amarillo can be tough. The cost of rent alone keeps going up, and it seems like you're getting less and less for your money. With the high cost of everything right now, can Amarillo renters ever win?. Frustrated Renters In Amarillo Texas. Facebook is...
Six Of Amarillo’s Strangest Cars
Whether you like to drive classic cars, more comfortable modern cars, high trucks, or dropped trucks, it can be said that Amarillo has a unique catalog of cars. But these some Amarillo drivers took the phrase "To each his own" to its furthest extent. In case you haven't seen these cars prowling the streets, here are some of Amarillo's most interesting cars.
Where are the Best Places to Get Sushi in Amarillo?
People really have strong opinions on sushi. It seems you either really love it or you don't. I never really had sushi before until two of my friends separately on my birthday one year wanted to take me to have sushi. One took me out for lunch. The other took...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes
Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?
One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
Amarillo Has A Pedestrian And Vehicle Problem It Needs To Fix
Yet another news story is making the rounds about a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle, and is now battling life threatening injuries. Is it just me, or has there been a lot more cases like this being reported?. Amarillo has a vehicle and pedestrian problem, and it needs...
Are they Turning Tri’s Market Into a Convenience Store?
Tri's Market was a huge Asian Market in Amarillo that offered international groceries. The original and main location was located near Northeast 24th and Grand, and they built a brand new store at 4021 S. Washington. The store and the market had a great selection of meats, seafood, beer, and international brands if you needed them to make a delicious Asian meal.
Congrats Potter County You Got Me Again for Jury Duty
It's a running joke with me about how often I get called for jury duty. It's at least once a year. Well, that is except for that year of reprieve due to Covid. I was never called in 2020 but I was back in the pool last year in 2021.
It’s Halloween And Now We’re Stealing Souls? Kia Souls, That Is.
Halloween is right around the corner, and it seems that some are already getting more into the tricks, rather than treats. Amarillo Police found themselves chasing down not one, but two stolen vehicles this morning. Some would be thieves decided to try and make off with two stolen Kia Souls.
Jingle All The Way To Fritch For A Christmas Expo
Ok I know, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet, and Thanksgiving is up next. However, when we get into the holiday months, the only one we all seem to zero in on is Christmas, right?. I love Thanksgiving and all the food and family and football that comes...
