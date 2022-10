We've said it before and we'll say it again: 2023 is the year of the wedding boom, and everyone seems to be getting involved in the fun—celebrities included. The latest A-lister to throw a major celebration? Jennifer Garner. The actress told Town & Country that she threw her third "wedding" (Garner was previously married to Scott Foley from 2000 until 2004 and Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018) in April of 2022. The only catch? Garner didn't actually tie the knot, and there was no partner involved in the festivities. In fact, this wedding was for the sake of charity, not for love.

