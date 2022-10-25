Read full article on original website
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
Football: Cedar Grove defeats Wallkill Valley in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
Sophomore quarterback Stephen Paradiso passed for three touchdowns as fourth-seeded Cedar Grove looks to go back-to-back after defeating fifth-seeded Wallkill Valley in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove’s defense came to play in this one as it recorded three interceptions, including...
Football: No. 8 West Morris advances in win over Hackettstown in North 2, Group 3
Stefano Montella scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help propel top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 42-7 win over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Chester. The Wolfpack, who...
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
Football: Weequahic defeats Hasbrouck Heights in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
It was a big day for Rashawn Marshall as he had 16 carries for 206 yards to lead second-seeded Weequahic over seventh-seeded Hasbrouck Heights 24-14 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Newark. Despite falling behind 14-10, Weequahic (8-1) scored 14 unanswered...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Rutgers basketball beats Fairfield in charity exhibition for Eric LeGrand: 4 observations
In its first public showing since the spring, the Rutgers basketball team gave its fans a glimpse of what to expect heading into a highly-anticipated 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights defeated Fairfield, 78-65, in a charity exhibition that will benefit Rutgers athletics legend Eric LeGrand’s foundation at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon. It marked the final test of the preseason for Rutgers, which opens its season on Monday, November 7, in Piscataway against Columbia.
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Football: Ford scores 4 TDs as No. 6 Toms River North rolls past Old Bridge in SJG5 opener
Micah Ford filled out the stat sheet again by scoring four touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North took a 49-7 victory over eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Toms River. The...
Dominant play in the trenches lifts Camden Eastside over South Plainfield in SJ, G3
The steam was billowing off of Will Norman’s upper body as he stood on the field. Norman, Camden Eastside’s stellar defensive lineman, was taking the tape off his wrist, smiling after the performance he and the rest of the Camden Eastside defense delivered on Friday evening. In just his third game of the season, Norman and the rest of the defensive line lived in South Plainfield’s backfield, consistently driving up the field and pressuring their opponent.
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015
For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 29
Paige Raefski had a goal and an assist as fifth-seeded Kearny scored three unanswered goals in the second half to defeat fourth-seeded Livingston, 3-1, in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 quarterfinals in Livingston. Maci Covello and Emily Horvaht each added a goal as well for Kearny (10-6),...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3
The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
WATCH: N.J. HS Referee moves ball & chains during controversial measurement in viral video (UPDATED)
Nearly 24 hours after witnessing a sequence of events he had never seen before, Dan Russo still had a hard time wrapping his head around it. The Vineland football coach couldn’t understand what had occurred in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s South Group 5 NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament first-round matchup against visiting Eastern.
Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell’s injury status is unclear heading into start of 2022-23 season
Rutgers senior guard Caleb McConnell’s availability for the start of the 2022-23 season is unclear as he works his way back from the knee injury he sustained in practice earlier this month, head coach Steve Pikiell said Sunday following his team’s charity exhibition game against Fairfield at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
