Enfield, CT

Police investigating shots fired near Church Street in Enfield

By Ashley Shook, Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago



ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police are investigating a shooting in the area of Church Street Tuesday morning.

According to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox, multiple shots were fired in the direction of 129 Church Street as well as from inside the residence, just after 8:00 a.m., Tuesday. Chief Fox says there were no reports of any gunshot injuries, but an individual was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

One individual who was being detained attempted to run from the scene, but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

Hassan Iverson, 37, from Maryland has been charged with the following:

  • Interfering
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Iverson has been currently released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond. He’s scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on November 22.

“Swatting” incident at Enfield High School, several area schools

MAP: Church Street in Enfield

The Enfield Police Department is still conducting an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information and or video of the incident is to contact Detective Tim Lewis at 860-763-8939.

