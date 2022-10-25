Read full article on original website
5 injured in separate overnight shootings, double stabbing in San Jose
SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose responded to two separate shootings overnight Saturday that left three victims injured, one critically. The first shooting involved two victims and was reported at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on the 700-block of Kaufmann Court, according to the police department. Both were taken to local hospitals. There was no word from authorities regarding their condition.In another shooting reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds on 500-block of Madera Avenue. The scene remains under active investigation and police are asking drivers to avoid the area in anticipation of road closures. Police later reported that officers were also investigating a double stabbing on the 400 block of S. 1st St. The time of that call was 1:17 a.m.Arriving officers found two adult male victims injured in the stabbing attack. Both were transported to local hospitals. Police said one victim remains in critical condition, while the other was stabilized. Police have not reported any arrests in the three separate and unrelated incidents. Investigations are ongoing.
Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect at large
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a woman who was stabbed Friday night. The incident happened on the 300 block of S. 22nd Street at 8:24 p.m., police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police on social media said the suspect...
Video shows driver hitting grandma, toddler in SJ; neighbors worry about speeding cars on Halloween
Miraculously, the 3-year-old only suffered a bump and a scratch, while the 68-year-old grandmother suffered broken ribs and shoulders. With that shocking surveillance footage, neighbors are concerned about those who will be out and about, trick-or-treating and celebrating Halloween.
Stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night. The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 22nd Street in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. As of Friday night, police said the suspect in the incident was still at large.
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on Saturday in San Jose....
Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified. The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
Danielle Jasmine Lopez Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Interstate 680 [San Jose, CA]
16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Jackson Avenue. The incident occurred around 12:37 a.m., in the southbound lanes of the highway near Jackson Avenue. Investigators say multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon arrival, officers located the victim’s body in the No. 4 lane. Witnesses claimed...
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
Suspect in girlfriend's murder kills himself in Northern California jail hours after arrest, authorities say
A 73-year-old man who was arrested Friday on suspicion of orchestrating his girlfriend's murder killed himself in a Northern California jail, authorities said. Nelson Chia of Oakland was arrested more than two months after Lili Xu, 60, was shot and killed in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Chia was booked...
Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing
SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
Catalytic converter thieves busted in routine San Ramon traffic stop
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects in a van that had burglary tools and a cut catalytic converter inside were arrested in a routine traffic stop in San Ramon Thursday morning, according to a tweet from San Ramon PD. SRPD officers pulled a van over at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning for expired tags, […]
San Jose School Principal Saves Student Apparently Overdosing on Fentanyl
A South Bay high school principal is being hailed as a hero after saving a student who was apparently overdosing on fentanyl in the school office. San Jose police said the incident is not necessarily a local school crisis, but rather a community crisis that sometimes trickles onto school campuses.
Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles -- ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1
APTOS—A man was struck and killed by an SUV early Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said the victim was wandering around the southbound lanes on foot around 6:20am when he was struck by a Honda CRV driven by a woman south of Freedom Boulevard.
73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned. One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August. Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the...
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
San Francisco BART station closed due to major medical emergency
SAN FRANCISCO - The Balboa Park BART Station in San Francisco is closed Friday evening due to a major medical emergency, according to BART officials. The station is closed as of 9:30 p.m. This is in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. MUNI is providing bus service...
