Today’s deals: Best Buy Black Friday sale, Philips OneBlade, Beckham Hotel pillows, more

We’re now just one month away from Black Friday and believe it or not, there are plenty of early Black Friday 2022 deals you can already shop now. But that’s just scratching the surface of the sales you can find right now.

For example, there’s a massive Best Buy Black Friday sale happening right now!

On top of all that, we rounded up tons of today’s top deals right here in this article. There are so many great offers at retailers all around the web. For example, Crutchfield’s weekly sale has some awesome offers among its weekly deals, like a big sale on Philips Hue smart LED lights.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s giant Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured products in this article:

Today’s Top Deals

Highlights in today’s roundup include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for just $16.26 each, a massive $800 discount on the stunning Hisense PX1 triple-laser 4K ultra short throw projector, a rare deal on the insanely popular Philips Norelco OneBlade, Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for $139.99 at Best Buy, best-selling Esicoo smart plugs for just $3.99 each, Bose deals like the QuietComfort 45 ANC headphones for just $249 instead of $329, shower head deals, and plenty more.

Additionally, you can get the Fire TV Stick 4K at an all-time low price of just $24.99! Just use the coupon code UP4KFTV at checkout. Check out our coverage of this awesome Fire TV Stick 4K deal for more info and for Amazon’s terms & conditions.

Also, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on DeWALT power tools & accessories, WORX outdoor tools, Vont outdoor lights, an Airthings home radon detector, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.