Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Oxford breezes past Grenada to keep playoff hopes alive
Oxford breezed to a 30-7 victory over rival Grenada on Friday as they kept their playoff hopes alive heading into the final week of the regular season. The Chargers (5-4, 3-3 Region 2-6A) came into the contest needing a pair of wins in their final two games in order to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Tupelo tops Clinton 35-7 to move to 10-0, clinch Region 2 title (Photos)
TUPELO — Ty Hardin's Golden Wave clinched the Region 2-6A title and earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 35-7 win over Clinton Friday night at Renasant Field. Tupelo (10-0) can finish out the season with a perfect record with a win over Germantown next Friday night. Photos by ...
Mantachie, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Booneville High School football team will have a game with Mantachie High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss graduate transfer Brooke Moore to miss 2022-23 season
Ole Miss women’s basketball graduate guard Brooke Moore will sit out the 2022-23 season while recovering from an injury occurring over the summer, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Friday. The 5-7 guard from Atlanta, Georgia, signed with the Rebels in May following two years at Purdue. Moore appeared...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia basketball coach charged with felony marijuana possession
The Caledonia Middle School boys basketball coach has been charged with felony marijuana possession. Horatio Jackson, 25, was arrested Thursday after a junior high football game in Caledonia, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. Two sheriff’s deputies, who also work as school resource officers, noticed a vehicle parked behind a...
Southaven, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lausanne Collegiate School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss drops intense hype video ahead of Saturday night game at Texas A&M
Ole Miss released an intense hype video prior to Saturday’s tilt against Texas A&M. This will be an important road game for No. 15 Mississippi. The hype video included dramatic background music and highlights from games in recent years. The video also included clips from previous Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchups.
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
The Rebels are coming off of the first loss of the season, losing to LSU 45-20 last week. This dropped Ole Miss to number 15 nationally, down from the team’s previous spot at No. 7. The Rebels got off to a hot 17-3 start, making it hard for the...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas AM
Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
hottytoddy.com
Luke McKey: Ole Miss Grad to Oxford Businessowner
When graduating from Ole Miss in 2001 with an accounting degree, Luke McKey was prepared to enter the commercial real estate business and set off to Seattle. Being a business owner was not in his foreseeable future; however, that all changed in 2020 when COVID-19 made its mark in the United States.
hottytoddy.com
SAA Works to Make Ole Miss an Even Better Home for Students
Every year when students walk around the University of Mississippi during their first week of class, they most likely run into a group of people on the Union Plaza riding a mechanical shark or playing in a “ball pit with strangers.”. These fun activities, which create so many fond...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Among Top in Spring ACT Scores
The Mississippi Department of Education has released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors. Oxford High School is fourth with a composite score of 21.0, behind Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, with a 28.2 score; the Mississippi School for the Arts with a 23.6, and Madison Central with a 21.5.
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
wcbi.com
Three Mississippi State students are nominated for Rhodes Scholarship
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three students from Mississippi State University have been nominated for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Rhodes Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Only 32 students across the U.S. receive the scholarship each year. These three share a...
wtva.com
Tupelo elementary school celebrates success of fundraiser
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at a Tupelo elementary school have reason to celebrate. Lawhon Elementary students raised $17,405 in their annual Disney fundraiser. They sold $5 tickets for a chance at a $3,500 Disney trip. This is the largest amount raised in a fundraiser in the school's history. On...
hottytoddy.com
Successful Second Year for UM Real Estate Fall Forum
More than 60 students at the University of Mississippi had a chance to meet with a diverse group of real estate companies recently and expand their networks within the industry. The Real Estate Fall Forum, sponsored by the UM School of Business Administration, hosted 11 companies to campus to speak...
Starkville Daily News
The Oktoc Country Store is today
Today, October 29, the Oktoc Community Club and Oktoc Garden Club are collaborating to host their 50th Oktoc Country Store. Community members will be gathering from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Oktoc Community Club’s clubhouse, to sell and purchase all kinds of goods to help fundraise for the maintenance of the club’s building, along with several charities that benefit the community.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Daily Mississippian
Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023
Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
Comments / 0