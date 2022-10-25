ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County Health wants residents to get ‘Boo-sted’ before Halloween

By Sean Lewis, Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LPJp_0ilrU2uW00

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Several doctors with Cook County Health are concerned about a winter surge of both COVID-19 and influenza.

The group is hoping the upcoming holidays, including this weekend’s Halloween festivities, will be the motivation many need to get a series of shots they say will benefit immune systems and help reduce the spread of disease.

Increase in COVID-19 cases at Illinois Veterans’ Home at LaSalle

The medical professionals held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the importance of COVID boosters and flu vaccinations.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health data, as of Oct. 19, more than 239,000 doses of the updated booster have been administered to Chicagoans.

Of those, 57% have gone to White/non-Latinx residents, 17% to Black/non-Latinx residents, 14% to Latinx residents, and 8% to Asian residents. In addition, 37% of doses have gone to residents age 60 or older.

Overall, roughly 13% of eligible Chicagoans have received the updated vaccine so far.

For more information, go to: vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

