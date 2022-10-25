ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting father enters plea

By Joe Gorman
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPGgd_0ilrTijs00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of shooting his father to death last month pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Tuesday.

Michael Bruno Jr., 49, entered his plea during his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence.

Ohio fishing tournament to require metal detectors after scandal

Bruno, a former deputy for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, is accused of killing his father, Michael Bruno Sr., 74, Sept. 17 at a Lealand Avenue home in Boardman.

Reports said the younger Bruno told officers “a disease made me do it” and he shot his father with a gun he described as his “baby Glock.”

The elder Bruno died of multiple gunshot wounds. When township police answered the call, they found Bruno on the lawn of the home with blood on his arms, face and head.

Bruno told police he recently had COVID-19 and told police “the disease is taking over America,” reports said.

Police found three guns in the home and lots of ammunition, reports said.

Bruno started at the sheriff’s department in 1995, retiring in 2006 on a disability pension. He had recently been working as a private security guard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
whbc.com

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
CANTON, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
NEW CASTLE, PA
explore venango

Police: Oil City Woman Caught With Drugs, Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars after authorities reportedly found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop on Friday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 24 filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Shyanne Marie Scott...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Facing Corruption of Minors Charges

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges for providing marijuana to two children and then ingesting it with them. Oil City Police Department filed two first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors against Jonathan David Leonard Sr. on Monday. According to a criminal complaint...
OIL CITY, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy