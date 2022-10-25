Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nwahomepage.com
Jefferson lifting weights, Auburn defender finds out
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson said after the BYU game he was lifting weights and an Auburn defender found that out Saturday. Early in the second quarter, Arkansas was leading Auburn 7-3 when Jefferson ran 13 yards for a touchdown to put the Hogs up 14-3. On his way into the end zone, Jefferson stiff armed an Auburn defender to the ground. Following the game, Jefferson talked about that play.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ opponent moves into Top 25 in both polls
FAYETTEVILLE — Liberty will roll into Razorback Stadium ranked No. 23 in both major polls. The Flames are 7-1 on the season with the lone loss coming on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Wake Forest 37-36. They have a bye this week. The Liberty wins are Southern Miss 29-27 in...
nwahomepage.com
Hogs end losing streak to Auburn with 41-27 victory
Arkansas snapped a six-game skid against Auburn defeating the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. KJ Jefferson, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers were key players on offense for the Hogs. Jefferson completed 16 of 24 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Sam Pittman was pleased with another outstanding game from Jefferson.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson, Blair & Pool recap their win against Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Auburn curse has now been broken as the Arkansas Razorbacks took down the Tigers 41-27 on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Hogs get the ball first, but are forced to punt quick. On Auburn’s first possession, they get stopped by Arkansas’ defense.
nwahomepage.com
5 keys for Arkansas to defeat Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn are both coming off a bye week so Saturday’s game should be a good one. The Hogs and Auburn are tied with Texas A&M at 1-3 in the SEC West so the winner of this game will move up in the standings. Here’s five things Arkansas can do to win the game.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best game atmosphere on the road?
12-year-old charged after Rogers school buses shot. 12-year-old charged after Rogers school buses shot. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Rogers High School. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Rogers High School. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Shiloh Christian’s …. Fearless Friday...
