PTC Therapeutics Gets $1B Funding From Blackstone, Shares Fall
PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT entered into a strategic financing collaboration with Blackstone Inc BX. As part of the collaboration, Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone Credit will provide PTC with an initial $500 million commitment, including $350 million in low-cost, low-dilution capital. "This strategic financing will support the acceleration of PTC's...
Church & Dwight Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 0.4% year-on-year to $1.32 billion, beating the consensus of $1.30 billion. Organic sales fell 0.7% due to a volume decline of 8.5%, partially offset by positive pricing of 7.8%. Net sales from Consumer Domestic increased 1.2% Y/Y, Consumer...
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week
Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022.
If You Had $1,000, Would You Put It On Dogecoin Or Baby Doge Coin? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Why Arch Capital Group Shares Are Popping Off Friday Following Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition
Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL shares are trading higher by 10.01% to $56.86 going into the close of Friday's trading session after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 500. Additionally, RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained Arch Capital Group with an Outperform and raised the...
Why Vale SA Shares Are Falling Friday
Vale SA VALE shares are trading lower by 5.60% to $12.64 going into the close of Friday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. Vale reported quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales...
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DDF
On October 28, 2022, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. DDF (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.0572 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. The following table sets forth the estimated amount...
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Lawsuit Against BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in Connection with Proposed Sale of the Company at $9.50 Per Share
Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or the "Company") BTRS. On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50 per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of this proposed sale of the Company to EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price.
Blockchain.com Needs Cash As Valuation Plunges 70%: Will VCs Back The Struggling Startup?
Valued at $14 billion earlier this year, the company may hover at around $4 billion today. Blockchain.com "remains liquid, solvent, and our consumers will not be impacted," the CEO said in July. Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is in the midst of a down-round fundraising campaign, which may result in a valuation...
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
First Business Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company", the "Bank", or "First Business Bank") FBIZ announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.24% based on Thursday's market close price of $35.29. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in July 2022, and based on third quarter 2022 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 16%. This regular cash dividend is payable on November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2022. The board of directors also declared a dividend on the Company's 7% Series A Preferred Stock of $17.50 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Core Scientific, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or "the Company") CORZ for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether...
