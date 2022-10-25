Read full article on original website
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on coaching rumors amid Jackson State football’s hot start
Could this be Deion Sanders’ final season at Jackson State? The Tigers’ impressive head coach has been linked to various big name schools amid Jackson State football’s hot start to the 2022 campaign. Sanders recently addressed the rumors, per Chris Hummer. “I’d be a fool and a...
Jerry Jones reacts to Michael Irvin saying Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Cowboys"
Michael Irvin made some news when he said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that he has “personal knowledge” that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for the Cowboys.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Jerry Jones shuts down Mike McCarthy’s Ezekiel Elliott Week 8 Cowboys tease
Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that there was a chance for Ezekiel Elliott to suit up in Week 8. However, Jerry Jones recently confirmed that Elliott will not play against the Chicago Bears, per Clarence Hill Jr. “It had everything to do with how we’re doing this...
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid DWI sentencing Friday: I was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before crash
This isn’t a good look for the NFL. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel reports former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid admitted he was drinking at Arrowhead Stadium before the 2021 multi-vehicle crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child passenger in a separate car. Consider what Reid said...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Football coach, athletic director lose after 84-0 win in Northern California high school game
Former NFL player Travis Raciti, a second-year football coach at College Park-Pleasant Hill, and his athletic director have been suspended the last two games of the regular season in the aftermath of an 84-0 victory last week over Ygnacio Valley-Concord, the San Jose Mercury News reported. ...
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Latest Alvin Kamra trade update seems to set the record straight on potential deal
An Alvin Kamara trade could actually happen, with the New Orleans Saints reportedly setting an asking price for the Pro Bowl running back. With the NFL Trade Deadline mere days away, the rumor waves are building. Star players are rarely traded in the NFL, but the winds blowing the rumor...
Jimbo Fisher’s job not in danger, but changes incoming for Texas A&M football
This has not been a good season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football. They have started the season 3 – 4, losing to teams like Appalachian State and Mississippi State in humiliating fashion. Because of this horrid start, many fans have been calling for Fisher to be fired. However… it seems like Fisher will be keeping his job for the near future.
