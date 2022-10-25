Read full article on original website
SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote.
WOWK
Candy is more expensive this Halloween – especially these brands: report
(NEXSTAR) – Add Halloween candy to the list of inflation victims – while the price of sweets is spooky expensive this year, some trick-or-treating favorites have been hit harder than others. When it comes to preparations for Halloween night, homeowners are getting the “trick” at the cash register,...
WOWK
IRS: Growing gap between US income taxes owed and paid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday. For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.
WOWK
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for...
WOWK
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South...
