Burhop: More nuts in Arizona than a Georgia Pecan grove

It's embarrassing. We, as Arizonans, are constantly in the national news. And not in a good way.

The craziness politically mirrors the national picture. I am embarrassed daily with the nutty ideas that come out of this state. We have more nuts here than a Georgia pecan grove. A few examples: election deniers, fake electors, conspiracy theory believers and other far out lunatics.

I come from another state but I think my 34-year history as a resident here almost qualifies me as a native. I was taught to question far out ideas.