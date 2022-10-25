ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burhop: More nuts in Arizona than a Georgia Pecan grove

It's embarrassing. We, as Arizonans, are constantly in the national news. And not in a good way.

The craziness politically mirrors the national picture. I am embarrassed daily with the nutty ideas that come out of this state. We have more nuts here than a Georgia pecan grove. A few examples: election deniers, fake electors, conspiracy theory believers and other far out lunatics.

I come from another state but I think my 34-year history as a resident here almost qualifies me as a native. I was taught to question far out ideas.

Jose Ramirez Jr
5d ago

Arizona has recently became a criminal run state to many snowflake's foreign nationals in office would like to see them all arrested

Peoria, AZ
A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

