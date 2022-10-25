Read full article on original website
Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, AP source says; SF DA says suspect made it to 2nd floor of SF home
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Charities urge Home Secretary to tackle refugee ‘backlog’ with safe routes
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been told that creating safe routes for refugees and dealing with a backlog in migrant claims is “worth dreaming about”.More than 110 refugee charities have signed an open letter to the Cabinet minister, calling for a “kind and effective system” for those seeking asylum in the UK.It referred to comments made by Ms Braverman at a fringe event during the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, that her “dream” and “obsession” is seeing a plane taking off to Rwanda with migrants.She has also said the only way for refugees to get into the UK is through...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 250 of the invasion
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his forces repelled a “fierce offensive” by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. “Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy,” Zelenskiy said in his Sunday night address. “The Russian attack was repelled.” The fiercest fighting in Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
