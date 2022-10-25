Read full article on original website
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 5
On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 5, the team geared up to get all the answers when everyone came down with a mysterious illness. Meanwhile, Catherine turned to Grace's roommate to help her find the clues after her daughter disappeared. What did Catherine learn about her daughter throughout the mission?
Gossip Girl Season 2 Premiere Date Set at HBO Max: Which Original Star is Returning?
Gossip Girl is back on HBO Max later this year. Teen Vogue confirmed Thursday that the highly anticipated second reboot season will premiere on Thursday, December 1. No word yet on whether we're getting all the episodes in one go, but we should get those details when the trailer drops.
The Calling: Peacock Drops Trailer for David E. Kelley Drama
Peacock has an impressive roster of content on the horizon for the final months of the year. The streaming service on Thursday unveiled the official trailer for The Calling, premiering November 10, with all episodes dropping on day one. The Calling tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose...
Girls5eva Moves to Netflix With Season 3 Renewal
Girls5eva's days at Peacock are numbered. Netflix announced Thursday that it had picked up a third season of the musical comedy series, from creator/showrunner/executive producer Meredith Scardino, executive producer Tina Fey, and Universal Television. What's more, Netflix will be the exclusive home to the third season, and it also acquired...
Station 19 Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Demons
One breakthrough is down, and now we have another one to go. The good news is that thanks to a ghostly appearance by a particularly entertaining and effective Rigo Vaquez on Station 19 Season 6 Episode 4, Jack may finally be on the path toward getting his shit together. Some...
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets NBC Premiere Date
NBC is the latest broadcast network to firm up its plans for the Holiday season. Starring the global superstar and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Musical guests Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson,...
Aubrey Plaza And Will Sharpe Talk "The White Lotus" Season 2 And NGL, I'm Both Turned On And Afraid
A match made in ( White Lotus ) heaven!
Blood & Treasure: Exclusive First Look at Season 2 Gag Reel!
Blood & Treasure Season 2 is available now on DVD and Blu-ray. To celebrate, TV Fanatic scored an exclusive look at the gag reel, which showcases some of the most comical outtakes from filming. Blood & Treasure may be an adventure series, but it has always been fun to watch,...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 Review: Life During Wartime
There's a reason Frank says the mayor should stay out of NYPD business. On Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4, Mayor Chase tried to put his nose into two cases, causing trouble without being on-screen for a second. He wasn't the only one playing politics, but his pressure on both...
Interview with the Vampire Exclusive Clip: Claudia Meets A Fellow Vampire
There's a big bad world out there, and Claudia may be about to find that out. As the years passed, the dynamic between Claudia, Louis, and Lestat became more untenable. And in Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5, Claudia sets off on a little college visit which will set her up to meet another vampire.
Lana Parrilla Joins The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast
Lana Parrilla is turning to Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. Deadline is reporting that the Once Upon a Time veteran has joined the cast of the second season of the hit drama series. She will play Lisa Trammell, “a beloved chef and community advocate struggling to keep her restaurant afloat as...
Fanatic Feed: City on a Hill Canceled, Alex Cross Series a Go, & More!
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, October 27, 2022. Showtime is closing the book on City on a Hill after three seasons. The premium cabler has decided against ordering a fourth season of the Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge drama. “City on...
The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Unwraps Full-Length Trailer for Sequel Series
Disney+ unwrapped an early Christmas present on Thursday, premiering the full-length trailer for its Santa Clauses sequel series. The series is set to premiere Wednesday, November 16, with two episodes before unspooling an episode a week until the season finale on Dec.16. "Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 5 Review: 12 Seconds
Cancel culture was on trial, along with other social ills. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 5 told a tale in which a professor's negative comment about gay people led to blackmail, fear of being 'canceled,' and murder. It was an interesting, fresh take on several tropes and made its...
Dylan Ratzlaff Talks Her Empowering Leading Lady Debut in An Amish Sin
Rising star Dylan Ratzlaff is one to watch. The young actress makes her leading debut in Lifetime's An Amish Sin with a powerful performance as an Amish teen, Rachel. The film, inspired by true events, is a moving piece, and Ratzlaff is the very heart of it. We were fortunate...
House of the Dragon: HBO Boss Rules Out 2023 Return
Fans of HBO's House of the Dragon should prepare for a lengthy hiatus before Season 2 debuts. HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys revealed in an interview with Vulture that the series will likely return "sometime in '24." “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and...
