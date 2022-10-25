English featherweight Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, although it didn't come in a manner he wanted. Allen (19-1) picked up his 10th consecutive UFC win inside the Apex in Las Vegas, defeating Calvin Kattar (23-7) via second-round TKO. The 145-pound contest, which headlined UFC Fight Night, extended Allen's overall win streak to 12. He signed with the UFC in 2015 on a two-fight winning streak.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO