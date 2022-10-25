Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva in win then calls out Nate Diaz
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jake Paul's inexplicable boxing résumé now includes a win over one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter, beat former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73, 78-73) Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The bout was very competitive, but Paul pulled away late and sealed the victory by dropping Silva in the eighth round with a right hand.
ESPN
Arnold Allen wins UFC main event as Calvin Kattar injures leg
English featherweight Arnold Allen picked up the biggest win of his career on Saturday, although it didn't come in a manner he wanted. Allen (19-1) picked up his 10th consecutive UFC win inside the Apex in Las Vegas, defeating Calvin Kattar (23-7) via second-round TKO. The 145-pound contest, which headlined UFC Fight Night, extended Allen's overall win streak to 12. He signed with the UFC in 2015 on a two-fight winning streak.
ESPN
Vasiliy Lomachenko rallies to pull out win over Jamaine Ortiz
Vasiliy Lomachenko scored a unanimous-decision victory over Jamaine Ortiz in a fight that was far tougher than expected for him Saturday night at New York's Hulu Theater at MSG. The win sets Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KO) up for a potential meeting next year with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. Ortiz...
Comments / 0