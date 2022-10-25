ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore

By Ava-joye Burnett
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE -- A loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned.

A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

