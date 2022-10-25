Read full article on original website
Related
thedefiant.io
Hong Kong Poised to Regulate Crypto Trading: Report
Hong Kong is planning to regulate retail crypto trading in 2023 in a bid to reboot the city’s web3 sector, according to an Oct. 27 report from Bloomberg News. The report, which cites anonymous sources “familiar with the matter,” claims Hong Kong is preparing to introduce a licensing regime for crypto exchanges that will be introduced next March.
thedefiant.io
🚀 zkSync to Launch ‘Baby Alpha’ V2 as Skeptics Decry Marketing Hype
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 🎙 Cami Russo Talks to Gabriel Shapiro: 100% of DeFi Could Become Illegal. Daily Defiant: Did Multichain Use Millions in User Funds Without Permission?. Elsewhere.
thedefiant.io
LooksRare Irks NFT Creators by Dropping Mandatory Royalty Fees
LooksRare, an NFT marketplace that made a big splash in its debut earlier this year, has dropped the mandatory royalty fees it previously charged to token buyers, the company said Thursday. That could be bad news for NFT creators who depend on royalty income. Lost Income. Before the change, the...
thedefiant.io
FTX Prepares Stablecoin For Launch: Report
An FTX stablecoin is in the works and may launch in the “not too distant future,” CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told European crypto publication The Big Whale in a recent interview. “We know how to do it,” Bankman-Fried said in a video of the interview shared on social media....
thedefiant.io
Arbitrum Co-Founder Says Ability to Process Transactions is Finite
With its Nitro upgrade in the rearview mirror, Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Arbitrum is now turning its focus to research and development in hopes of solving its own major challenges long before they appear. In a recent interview with The Defiant, co-founder and chief technology officer Harry Kalodner said...
Comments / 0