ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

W Series told ‘it’s not an option’ for female-only championship to fail

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJAgw_0ilrRFGV00

Aston Martin driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins says it should not be an option to allow the W Series – motor racing’s female-only championship – to become extinct.

There are grave concerns for the future of the series after it was forced to abandon its most recent season with three rounds remaining.

W Series chiefs remain hopeful the cash-strapped championship will return next year.

But the emergence of plans at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix for a Formula One-backed women’s category, aimed at younger drivers, has placed further doubts over the likelihood of W Series continuing.

British driver Hawkins, who has competed in all three W Series campaigns, said: “We can’t let the first ground-breaking women’s motor racing series fail. We can’t let it happen, not in 2022. It is not an option.”

The W Series was established in 2019 to serve as a springboard to F1, with British driver Jamie Chadwick securing a hat-trick of championships.

But despite her success, Chadwick, 24, has been unable to lock down a seat in either of F1’s feeder divisions, Formula Two or Formula Three.

It has been 46 years since a female competitor – the Italian Lella Lombardi – took part in an F1 race and eight years since Susie Wolff , who is married to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, competed in a Grand Prix practice session.

The proposed new female racing series, which could launch as early as next year, is understood to want to focus on drivers aged between 16 and 22, with a direct path to F1’s feeder categories.

Hawkins added: “I welcome this championship, but I don’t think it will cure the issue of why there hasn’t been a female driver in Formula One.

“It will be a massive help, but let’s not disregard those who have done well so far. It is not too late for the older drivers. I am not finished with my career. I am 27, I have many years ahead of me and I don’t want it to end.

“Look at the Lionesses. We are seeing the reward of the amazing work of the current team, but we are actually gaining from the work that was done five, 10 or 20 years ago.

“I feel like W Series has helped make that happen, and we will see the reward of the series in a few years’ time.”

Last weekend in Austin, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton called on F1 to do more to help women reach the highest level of motorsport amid the W Series’ financial troubles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXDzA_0ilrRFGV00

“Lewis’ comments were fantastic,” added Hawkins. “Using his platform to endorse the championship is really powerful and he has been a real advocate for the series.

“It is underestimated how powerful his voice is. It gives us belief that the people at the top are helping us as well. It is encouraging, and Lewis has been a real advocate for it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever

Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
The Independent

F1 qualifying RESULT: Lewis Hamilton falls short as Max Verstappen takes pole at Mexican GP

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand...
The Independent

F1: Is Mexican Grand Prix on TV today

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.F1 LIVE: Follow the Mexican Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton targets first win of the season Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s...
The Independent

F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again

Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single...
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team to snub Sky interviews after perceived title dig

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull team will refuse to speak to Sky Sports indefinitely, starting at Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix, the PA news agency understands.Verstappen refused to address the broadcaster when he put his Red Bull on pole position for Sunday’s race after he was made aware of Sky Sports’ pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz saying Lewis Hamilton was last year “robbed” of an eighth world championship.But PA understands the entire team – including Christian Horner – will now subject Sky to a boycott after growing increasingly frustrated with its coverage.Sky Sports declined to comment when contacted by PA.Hamilton finished runner-up to...
The Independent

Seamus Power improves Ryder Cup chances with victory in Bermuda

Ireland’s Seamus Power boosted his Ryder Cup ambitions with a second PGA Tour title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.Power followed up three rounds of 65 with a final-day 70 to edge out Belgium’s Thomas Detry by one shot.“This course was always going to be a tale of two sides,” Power told Sky Sports.“You’re going to make some birdies on the front and I knew it was going to be really hard coming in.“I made hard work of it in the end, but I’m delighted to get it done.”Power won the Barbasol Championship in 2021 and has made no secret of...
The Independent

Top Gear season 33 review: This classic could do with a service and perhaps a model refresh

I suppose if Top Gear were a car it would be powered by a frenetic three-cylinder engine. It would be supercharged and turbocharged, still with plenty of go, though misfiring at times. It would have a slightly weary superstructure, suffering from a little metal fatigue and the odd spot of corrosion. Nothing serious, you understand, but in need of attention.So the first of the latest series (its 33rd) is very much the typical formula, with all its strengths and weaknesses. The lucky trio of presenters – Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness – get to explore the car culture of Thailand, which is just as fascinating as you’d expect....
The Independent

The Independent

901K+
Followers
293K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy