Shares of Imperial Oil (IMO.TO)(IMO) climbed as much as 10 per cent on Friday as the company rewarded shareholders with the largest dividend increase in its history. The Calgary-based integrated oil company reported third-quarter financial results before the opening bell, showing earnings more than doubled from a year ago, at $2.03 billion. Total revenue and other income for the quarter rose nearly 49 per cent year-over-year to $15.22 billion.

2 DAYS AGO