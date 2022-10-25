Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville.

The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m.

Firefighters successfully put out a kitchen fire that damaged The Historic Buxton Inn (Courtesy/Bill Reagan, NBC4)

The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the owner Bob Schilling. Two guests were in the hotel Monday night, though no one was in the kitchen are when the fire started and it was contained to that area.

Schilling said he and his team are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.

“We’ve already had a lot of help, and we appreciate it,” Schilling said. “It does lift your spirits, it gives you a little strength.”

Manager Jennifer Valenzuela added that the business will “definitely rebuild.”

“We’ll reopen and we’ll love to have all of you here when that happens,” Valenzuela said.

The fire and its cause remain under investigation.

Caleb Michael contributed to this report.

