South Carolina State

Study: SC ranked as 2022’s ninth least safe state in America

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkHP1_0ilrPbPx00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A recent survey by WalletHub ranked South Carolina among the least safe states in the nation.

The WalletHub report compared 50 states and ranked them on metrics including emergency preparedness, personal and residential safety, workplace safety, road safety, and financial safety.

South Carolina ranked as the ninth least safe state in America (no. 42).

In particular, South Carolina was ranked in the following metrics:

  • No. 46 – Murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita
  • No. 45 – Assaults per capita
  • No. 34 – Loss amounts from climate disasters per capita
  • No. 39 – Job security
  • No. 38 – Fatal occupational injuries per 100,00 full-time workers
  • No. 50 – Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel
  • No. 30 – Law enforcement employees per capita
  • No. 32 – Bullying incidence rate
  • No. 28 – Sex offenders per capita
  • No. 39 – Share of uninsured population

The survey ranked Vermont as the safest state.

Click here to view to full study and more details.

