Study: SC ranked as 2022’s ninth least safe state in America

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A recent survey by WalletHub ranked South Carolina among the least safe states in the nation.

The WalletHub report compared 50 states and ranked them on metrics including emergency preparedness, personal and residential safety, workplace safety, road safety, and financial safety.

South Carolina ranked as the ninth least safe state in America (no. 42).

In particular, South Carolina was ranked in the following metrics:

No. 46 – Murders and non-negligent manslaughters per capita

No. 45 – Assaults per capita

No. 34 – Loss amounts from climate disasters per capita

No. 39 – Job security

No. 38 – Fatal occupational injuries per 100,00 full-time workers

No. 50 – Fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles of travel

No. 30 – Law enforcement employees per capita

No. 32 – Bullying incidence rate

No. 28 – Sex offenders per capita

No. 39 – Share of uninsured population

The survey ranked Vermont as the safest state.

Click here to view to full study and more details.

