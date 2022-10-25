ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Eyewitness News

Bike riders come together to support Bristol PD

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been two and a half weeks since Bristol lost two of its heroes. Moving forward has been hard for the community, but the support continued this weekend. Hundreds of riders honored the fallen police officers by riding 35 miles from the Farmington Polo Club...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Vernon Police investigate two untimely deaths

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, the Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. Upon arrival, officers located one male, age 61, and one female, age 60, who were deceased. Members of the Vernon Police Detective division and The Office of...
Eyewitness News

Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims

GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy lost their lives in a targeted attack at a Bristol home more than two weeks ago. Shoreline reflects on effects of Sandy. Updated: 45 minutes ago. It has been a decade...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Tips for Halloween safety

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - With the trick or treating festivities happening tomorrow, here are some safety reminders as you head out the door with your little ones. Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Eliza Kruczynski headed to Lake Compounce for the last day of their Phantom Fall Fest to speak to parents about how they are going to keep their kids safe.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. This is one of the main fundraisers that will help the Hamzy and DeMonte family. When the shooting happened, police officers from across the...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

20-year-old killed in Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are still investigating what caused an early morning crash on Friday. According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was killed after crashing into a wooded area near North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. Police say Rodriguez was driving with a 23-year-old woman...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies after struck by vehicle in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Bristol Police Department responded to the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a male that was unresponsive. The male was later transported to an area hospital where he was...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury

Friday Night Football: West Haven VS. Sheehan Friday Night Football: Wethersfield VS. South Windsor. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham High School travels to take on Waterford!. Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Turkey prices may soar since last Thanksgiving

The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. Hartford Police are investigating a homicide in the area of 539 Hillside Avenue. Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington. Updated: 5 hours ago. A shooting...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night. Police say 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was crossing the boulevard, heading North from Plymouth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Massachusetts teen found safe after 10-day search

RAYNHAM, MA. (WFSB) - Chief James Donovan reports that missing Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. Raynham police Chief James Donovan said 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located by members of the New York Police Department and the FBI 11 p.m. Thursday. Police did not...
RAYNHAM, MA
Eyewitness News

Ride for Bristol Police officers

Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night. A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. Over a...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Husband and wife share survival story on National First Responders Day

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Madison went into massive cardiac arrest, something many do not survive. But thanks to his wife’s determination, and a 911 dispatcher who coached her through, they are all here to tell the tale on National First Responders Day. Grace Brueckner described the...
MADISON, CT

