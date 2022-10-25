Read full article on original website
Bike riders come together to support Bristol PD
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - It has been two and a half weeks since Bristol lost two of its heroes. Moving forward has been hard for the community, but the support continued this weekend. Hundreds of riders honored the fallen police officers by riding 35 miles from the Farmington Polo Club...
Vernon Police investigate two untimely deaths
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, the Vernon Police Department responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. Upon arrival, officers located one male, age 61, and one female, age 60, who were deceased. Members of the Vernon Police Detective division and The Office of...
Benefit concert will raise funds for Bristol victims
Tips for Halloween safety
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - With the trick or treating festivities happening tomorrow, here are some safety reminders as you head out the door with your little ones. Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Eliza Kruczynski headed to Lake Compounce for the last day of their Phantom Fall Fest to speak to parents about how they are going to keep their kids safe.
Two hospitalized, serious injuries reported in rollover crash on Route 8 in Harwinton
HARWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton shut down the highway earlier this morning. According to state police, a rollover collision was reported around 10:45 a.m. State police say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Route 8 in the right hand lane of two, south...
17-year-old sustains gunshot wound, crashes into utility pole in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A teenager crashed his car into a pole after being shot in Hartford Saturday night. Hartford Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter Activation on Edgewood Street around 11:56 pm. When police arrived, they found a car crashed into a utility pole on Homestead Avenue. The...
Watertown Police Department hold fundraiser for Bristol officers
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - The Watertown Police Department held a fundraiser pasta dinner to raise money in honor of Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy. This is one of the main fundraisers that will help the Hamzy and DeMonte family. When the shooting happened, police officers from across the...
20-year-old killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are still investigating what caused an early morning crash on Friday. According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was killed after crashing into a wooded area near North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. Police say Rodriguez was driving with a 23-year-old woman...
Man dies after struck by vehicle in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this evening, the Bristol Police Department responded to the area of Pine Street at Mitchell Street for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located a male that was unresponsive. The male was later transported to an area hospital where he was...
Police investigate double shooting in Waterbury
Turkey prices may soar since last Thanksgiving
Man struck, killed while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they are looking for a driver after a person was struck and killed on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard Saturday night. Police say 68-year-old Damaso Rosario Luna was crossing the boulevard, heading North from Plymouth Street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - A local auto company is urging residents to use caution and keep in mind the “Move Over” law when you see someone pulled over. This comes after a pedestrian was struck on the side of I–291 in Manchester Friday. According to police, Norman...
Missing Massachusetts teen found safe after 10-day search
RAYNHAM, MA. (WFSB) - Chief James Donovan reports that missing Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. Raynham police Chief James Donovan said 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was located by members of the New York Police Department and the FBI 11 p.m. Thursday. Police did not...
Ride for Bristol Police officers
DOT CAMERA: I-84 east closed in Waterbury because of box truck crash
Husband and wife share survival story on National First Responders Day
MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Madison went into massive cardiac arrest, something many do not survive. But thanks to his wife’s determination, and a 911 dispatcher who coached her through, they are all here to tell the tale on National First Responders Day. Grace Brueckner described the...
Over a dozen catalytic converters stolen overnight from U-Haul business
Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington
Bristol man looking to put up blue ribbons in honor of fallen officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The tributes keep coming in for Bristol’s fallen officers. The community has been showing its support in a big way for the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. A Bristol man is looking to put up blue ribbons. Jamie Perchiano said DeMonte...
