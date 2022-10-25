BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - With the trick or treating festivities happening tomorrow, here are some safety reminders as you head out the door with your little ones. Channel 3 Eyewitness News Reporter Eliza Kruczynski headed to Lake Compounce for the last day of their Phantom Fall Fest to speak to parents about how they are going to keep their kids safe.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO