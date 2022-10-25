Read full article on original website
Related
What Big 12’s new TV deal means for BYU, the new-look conference and Pac-12 negotiations
The Big 12 is expected to finalize a six-year media rights extension with current partners ESPN and Fox that would pay out an average of $31.6 million to each school. How would that impact BYU, which joins the conference in 2023?
Justin Fields Progressing Despite Physical Beating
Justin Fields' legs were hurting a bit when he aggravated a bad bruise but yet another all-around effort indicated progress.
Lackluster effort costs Timberwolves against Spurs
Minnesota wrapped up what was thought to be an easy seven games with just four wins.
UCLA Women's Soccer Honors Seniors, Beats Washington in Home Finale
The Bruins turned on the jests in the second half to take care of business against the Huskies, securing the multi-goal win on Senior Day.
Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108
Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108.
LeBron James' Finalized Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
LeBron James will be in the starting lineup in Sunday night's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
