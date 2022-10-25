Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Lisa could form later today in Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a new storm in the Caribbean on Sunday: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15. The disturbance isn’t quite organized enough to be a tropical storm just yet, but it is expected to strengthen and be named Tropical Storm Lisa -- possibly as soon as tonight.
