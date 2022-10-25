ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: 6 people shot, injured at Orange County nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured six people. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened on Crystal Clear Lane. According to OCSO, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge when the suspects fired at the building.
WESH

35-year-old man dies after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday night, the driver of a motorcycle died following an Orange County crash. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, the crash occurred on the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 254. A motorcycle in a center lane on State Road 91 lost control and rotated to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man arrested after deadly Winter Garden shooting, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Man sentenced in Flagler County for armed robbery, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for a robbery that took place on Dec. 12, 2020 around 12 a.m. Court officials said Carlos Dupree from St. Louis and a group went to a person's home armed with guns, beating residents with different objects and pointing a gun at them before stealing money and cards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man accused of firing shots at Melbourne police, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested a shooting suspect after a Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 25-year-old man arrested for Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been arrested for a shooting, according to the Cocoa Police Department. On Tuesday, Cocoa police responded to the scene of a shooting around 11:42 p.m. on Peachtree Street. A man was found with several gunshot wounds. According to the affidavit,...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
MELBOURNE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Convicted murderer confessed to 1991 cold-case murder after he ‘found God’ in prison

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than 31 years after Linda Little went missing in Daytona Beach, police said they’ve found her killer. Daytona Beach police announced Monday that they’ve indicted Michael Townson for first-degree murder related to Little’s death. Officers said Townson confessed to killing Little when he was transferred to Tomoka Correctional in 2020 after he “found God” in prison.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

