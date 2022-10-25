Read full article on original website
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
WESH
Deputies: 6 people shot, injured at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured six people. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened on Crystal Clear Lane. According to OCSO, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge when the suspects fired at the building.
WESH
35-year-old man dies after Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday night, the driver of a motorcycle died following an Orange County crash. Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, the crash occurred on the Florida Turnpike near Mile Marker 254. A motorcycle in a center lane on State Road 91 lost control and rotated to...
WESH
'I miss my boys': Mom of brothers killed in Orange County hotel shooting speaks for first time
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando mother is speaking out for the first time after losing both of her sons to gunfire in separate shootings just minutes apart. Dylan Jimenez was shot after an argument with another man, then shortly after, his older brother Bryan Richardson was shot by a responding Orange County deputy.
WESH
Man arrested after deadly Winter Garden shooting, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible...
WESH
Man sentenced in Flagler County for armed robbery, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for a robbery that took place on Dec. 12, 2020 around 12 a.m. Court officials said Carlos Dupree from St. Louis and a group went to a person's home armed with guns, beating residents with different objects and pointing a gun at them before stealing money and cards.
WESH
Man accused of firing shots at Melbourne police, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police arrested a shooting suspect after a Saturday morning domestic violence call. According to a release, Melbourne police officers responded to a home on Millicent Circle around 1:55 a.m. Saturday for a domestic violence disturbance. The caller said her boyfriend, Anthony O. Rivera, was...
WESH
18-year-old shot, killed in Orange County remembered at vigil
PINE HILLS, Fla. — Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old who died after he was found shot in a crashed car. Detectives are still looking for the shooter who killed Jessiah Boyd in The Groves mobile home park in Pine Hills last week. Dozens gathered in Eagles Nest...
Suspect arrested after domestic incident turns into shootout with Melbourne police
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne man is under arrest after a domestic incident led to a shootout with police. On Saturday, Melbourne police responded to a disturbance in progress call on Millicent Circle in Melbourne around 1:55 a.m. The caller told the 911 dispatcher that her boyfriend was attempting...
WESH
1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
WESH
Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
Altercation leads to deadly shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a deadly shooting early Thursday. Deputies said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at a home on Ponderosa Drive. Investigators said the shooting happened during an altercation between a homeowner and another person. The investigation into this shooting is...
WESH
Police: 25-year-old man arrested for Brevard County shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man has been arrested for a shooting, according to the Cocoa Police Department. On Tuesday, Cocoa police responded to the scene of a shooting around 11:42 p.m. on Peachtree Street. A man was found with several gunshot wounds. According to the affidavit,...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
click orlando
Brevard County man, accused of strangling jogger, found incompetent to stand trial
COCOA, Fla. – A man accused of strangling a jogger earlier this year has been found incompetent to stand trial. Logan Smith was 18 when he was arrested in January on attempted murder charges. He’s accused of using a belt to try to choke a jogger along Batavia Avenue in the Cocoa area.
Man found dead in driveway of abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was found dead Thursday morning in the driveway of an abandoned house in Orange County. Deputies found the man’s body in front of a home on 28th Street, just off Rio Lane. The man was found dead in a residential neighborhood filled...
WCJB
‘It was a horrifying experience’: A teen is behind bars after a 5-year-old is shot in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Jaelin Tito Hope is responsible for firing the shots at a car in Interlachen. Deputies were called out to the corner of Oak-crest avenue and 5th way. “We were outside playing and all of a sudden we heard gunshots,”...
WESH
Police: 70-year-old man struck by vehicle in Melbourne dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle earlier this month has died. At the time of the crash on Oct. 5, a man from Titusville, Howard Longchamps, 70, was walking on a crosswalk located on the 3300 block of Dairy Road.
Police: Convicted murderer confessed to 1991 cold-case murder after he ‘found God’ in prison
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than 31 years after Linda Little went missing in Daytona Beach, police said they’ve found her killer. Daytona Beach police announced Monday that they’ve indicted Michael Townson for first-degree murder related to Little’s death. Officers said Townson confessed to killing Little when he was transferred to Tomoka Correctional in 2020 after he “found God” in prison.
