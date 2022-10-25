WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.

WINTER GARDEN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO