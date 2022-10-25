ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Skygazers across UK enjoy ‘magical and unusual’ partial solar eclipse

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnTj0_0ilrPCXu00

Skygazers in the UK enjoyed a partial solar eclipse on Tuesday which could be seen across Europe.

In what was described by onlookers as a “magical and unusual” event, around 25% of the sun was blocked out from 10.08am until almost midday in London as the moon passed between it and the Earth.

Observers in western Siberia, Russia, had the best views, but the phenomenon could still be seen clearly across various cities in the UK.

One keen skygazer said she was “off her head” with excitement when watching the partial solar eclipse, and compared it to watching Sir Paul McCartney at Glastonbury Festival.

Mary English, 62, a writer and astrologer from Bath, said she was “away with the fairies” when witnessing the astronomical event.

Ms English watched the event in the garden of the Herschel Museum of Astronomy in Bath alongside a group of four astronomers and members of the public.

She used her own personal viewing glasses made of cardboard which she said cost £5, and also enjoyed the professional equipment at the museum dedicated to astronomer William Herschel.

Ms English told the PA news agency: “I was off my head… I was away with the fairies.

“It’s mind-boggling, it really is, especially if you’re into that sort of thing.

“It would be a bit like when you go to Glastonbury and you see somebody famous… Paul McCartney or something, you go into Glastonbury and you see him in the flesh.

“And this event was like seeing something in the flesh.

“You can read about it and you can look at it online, but to actually witness it with your own eyes, and with a bunch of other people that will also (be) witnessing it, that’s what made it really special for me.”

Jack Kerss, 36, a freelance astronomy and science communicator from London, was originally meant to watch the eclipse from Norway but the trip was cancelled.

Mr Kerss said he was “absolutely mesmerised” to see the eclipse from Greenwich, London.

He said: “It’s easy to get familiar with sights like this when you work as an astronomer.

“You have to remind yourself that you’re witnessing an astonishing natural wonder that most people in human history couldn’t comprehend.

“Now we know exactly what’s happening, some of the mystery is lost, but none of the magic.”

He added: “I’m always really excited to see an eclipse.

“We’re very lucky to be able to witness such an extraordinary spectacle in the cosmos, so I don’t pass up those opportunities when they come around.”

Chris Limb, 52, a web developer and writer from Hove, took a brief break from work to view the eclipse from outside his front door.

He told PA: “I live in Hove near the sea so I usually have line of sight to the sun.

“I have always enjoyed seeing eclipses – it brings home the clockwork nature of the universe and highlights the relative insignificance of the human race despite all our pretensions.

“Whether we were here to witness it or not, this eclipse would still be happening.

“It also adds something magical and unusual to the day, the sun itself changes shape.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships...
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Cristhian Stuani earns lowly Girona surprise draw away to Real Madrid

Real Madrid limped back to the top of LaLiga despite dropping points for only the second time this season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by lowly Girona. Vinicius Jr. eased the home fans’ frustrations when he made the breakthrough in the 70th minute but 10 minutes later Cristhian Stuani levelled from the spot after a handball by Marco Asensio.
newschain

Demand from new home buyers drops by a third – report

Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla. As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6%, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s. The company warned that...
newschain

Consumers using new money tools to cope with cost of living, survey shows

A big proportion of consumers have turned to financial tools like credit cards and overdrafts to help supplement their income amid cost-of-living pressures, according to a new survey. Almost nine in 10 people said they have used money-saving or money-management products and services over the last year, Yapily found. This...
newschain

Northern Ireland Secretary to hold talks with Stormont party leaders

The Northern Ireland Secretary is to hold talks with the Stormont parties following the collapse of the Assembly. Chris Heaton-Harris had been expected to call a fresh election on Friday after the deadline for the parties to form a new executive passed. According to current legislation he must call an...
newschain

Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change

Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts. The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.
newschain

Wilfried Zaha can stand up for himself, insists Palace boss Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira insists Wilfried Zaha is perfectly proficient at standing up to aggressive opposition. The talismanic Eagles forward was targeted by several Saints players during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Southampton, and was visibly incensed when Lyanco went unpunished after bulldozing into his back in the first half.
newschain

Manchester United and Arsenal maintain winning starts to WSL season

Manchester United and Arsenal both won to extend their 100 per cent Women’s Super League records. United won 3-0 at Everton with Nikita Parris opening the scoring against her former club after 13 minutes. Leah Galton and Hayley Ladd were on target in the second half as United became...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
164K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy