ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden

Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again

In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump snubs Ron DeSantis with Florida rally and shares post dismissing his 2024 chances

Donald Trump has announced four rallies for the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Iowa. He will campaign alongside various Republican candidates but is snubbing several others – including those fighting competitive races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.However, his Florida rally will apparently not feature Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered his most viable opponent in a hypothetical Republican 2024 presidential primary. Mr DeSantis himself is up for re-election but is expected to have no trouble winning his race against former governor Charlie Crist. The former president also shared a post on...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Shares Clip Saying DeSantis Would Be No Match for Him in 2024

As he battles investigations on multiple fronts, and steep fundraising losses, former President Donald Trump still found time Wednesday to stoke his brewing rivalry with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote “I AGREE” above a video clip he shared of Megyn Kelly dismissing DeSantis’ potential 2024 bid. In the video, Kelly said she believes DeSantis wouldn’t have enough support from MAGA-land if Trump decided to run, saying those supporters would “never cross Trump for him.” “I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that. He can’t. You really think the hardcore MAGA is gonna abandon Trump for DeSantis? They’re not. They like DeSantis, but they don’t think it’s his turn,” she said. Kelly added that she thinks diehard MAGA fans think Trump is “entitled” to another shot. “DeSantis has got to either be crowned by Trump or he shouldn’t run. You won’t win over Trump. I’ll stand by that,” she said.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy