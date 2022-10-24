As he battles investigations on multiple fronts, and steep fundraising losses, former President Donald Trump still found time Wednesday to stoke his brewing rivalry with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote “I AGREE” above a video clip he shared of Megyn Kelly dismissing DeSantis’ potential 2024 bid. In the video, Kelly said she believes DeSantis wouldn’t have enough support from MAGA-land if Trump decided to run, saying those supporters would “never cross Trump for him.” “I think Trump sucks up all the energy in every room no matter what. And even someone as skilled as a politician and smart policy-wise as DeSantis can’t overcome that. He can’t. You really think the hardcore MAGA is gonna abandon Trump for DeSantis? They’re not. They like DeSantis, but they don’t think it’s his turn,” she said. Kelly added that she thinks diehard MAGA fans think Trump is “entitled” to another shot. “DeSantis has got to either be crowned by Trump or he shouldn’t run. You won’t win over Trump. I’ll stand by that,” she said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO