Dorchester County, SC

live5news.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart

BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
BARNWELL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Three community gardens coming to Tri-County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is an organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community transformation. Officials say one of the latest ways they plan to meet this goal is by increasing access to fresh produce in communities that lack these resources. Trident United Way’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Co. and community center partner for Christmas toy drive

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County are teaming up to bring Christmas toys to children throughout the area. Starting on Nov. 1 until Dec. 17, the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will partner for the first-ever Do More Christmas Toy Drive. Over 200 collection boxes...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Grant creates new collaborative forensic analyst within Charleston County Coroner’s Office

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will soon have a new forensic analyst working specifically to improve regional opioid overdose investigations. The approximately $280,000 grant will create the new position and its resources needed to quickly and accurately log overdose information into state and national databases.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Funding for affordable housing development available in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations developing affordable housing can now apply for grants from Charleston County. Non-profit and for-profit organizations could receive up to $2 million as part of the Affordable Housing Gap Financing Grant Program. Funds can be put towards the development of both rental and for-sale affordable...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 6 after Moncks Corner fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Moncks Corner after a fire damaged their home on Moss Grove Drive. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family of six following a house fire that happened Saturday morning. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

‘This is going to help improve accessibility’: Disability commission gathers for first time since pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Committee members gathered Friday evening at the Gillard Center for the first time since 2020 to re-establish the mayor’s commission on disability issues. Commission members discussed accessibility for disabled people regarding sidewalks, public transportation, accessible bathrooms, swimming pools and building layouts throughout the city. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester District Four, Georgetown County School District awarded a collective $9.48M for electric school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Children in the Lowcountry will soon have a “cleaner” way to ride to school with electric school buses expected to hit the streets in two counties. This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $1 billion in grants to school districts across the nation as part of the newly created […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
CHARLESTON, SC

