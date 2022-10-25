Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Charleston stormwater department ‘roughly half staffed’ as vacancies increase
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re the people responsible for cleaning out ditches and Charleston’s numerous projects to address flooding, but they are having issues filling vacancies. The city says the vacancies started to increase during the pandemic, but over the past year, the department has seen more and...
live5news.com
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
live5news.com
Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
live5news.com
Three community gardens coming to Tri-County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is an organization whose mission is to be a catalyst for community transformation. Officials say one of the latest ways they plan to meet this goal is by increasing access to fresh produce in communities that lack these resources. Trident United Way’s...
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. and community center partner for Christmas toy drive
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Dorchester County are teaming up to bring Christmas toys to children throughout the area. Starting on Nov. 1 until Dec. 17, the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will partner for the first-ever Do More Christmas Toy Drive. Over 200 collection boxes...
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
live5news.com
Grant creates new collaborative forensic analyst within Charleston County Coroner’s Office
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will soon have a new forensic analyst working specifically to improve regional opioid overdose investigations. The approximately $280,000 grant will create the new position and its resources needed to quickly and accurately log overdose information into state and national databases.
counton2.com
Funding for affordable housing development available in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations developing affordable housing can now apply for grants from Charleston County. Non-profit and for-profit organizations could receive up to $2 million as part of the Affordable Housing Gap Financing Grant Program. Funds can be put towards the development of both rental and for-sale affordable...
Red Cross assisting 6 after Moncks Corner fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Moncks Corner after a fire damaged their home on Moss Grove Drive. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family of six following a house fire that happened Saturday morning. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP
A driver has died following an early morning crash Saturday on College Park Road. The post Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Community Resource Center Announces "Do More Christmas Toy Drive"
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — From November 1 through December 17 the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will host its first "Do More Christmas Toy Drive." Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at all county government buildings for residents to drop off new unwrapped toys.
live5news.com
‘This is going to help improve accessibility’: Disability commission gathers for first time since pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Committee members gathered Friday evening at the Gillard Center for the first time since 2020 to re-establish the mayor’s commission on disability issues. Commission members discussed accessibility for disabled people regarding sidewalks, public transportation, accessible bathrooms, swimming pools and building layouts throughout the city. The...
1 dead after car crashes into fence, building, and tree in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after veering off the road in Berkeley County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2017 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on College Park Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road. The truck struck a fence, […]
Dorchester District Four, Georgetown County School District awarded a collective $9.48M for electric school buses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Children in the Lowcountry will soon have a “cleaner” way to ride to school with electric school buses expected to hit the streets in two counties. This comes as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced nearly $1 billion in grants to school districts across the nation as part of the newly created […]
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
