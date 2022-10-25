ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

The Boot

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
The Boot

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
The Boot

Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’

Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
The Boot

Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
The Boot

Russell Dickerson Parties It Up on New Song, ‘Big Wheels’ [Listen]

Russell Dickerson is taking a trip down the backroads on his anthemic new song, “Big Wheels.”. Co-written by Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Hunter Phelps, the rowdy country-pop anthem celebrates basking in the country way of life and name-drops a list of essential items that everyday country people are familiar with and enjoy.
The Boot

Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Miranda Lambert and Her ‘Paw Paw’ Are the Cutest Duo [Pictures]

Despite being the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and racking up countless awards and accolades, superstar Miranda Lambert is still just a girl from East Texas. Lambert hasn't forgotten her roots, and she certainly hasn't forgotten her family. The country singer recently took some time off to have lunch...
The Boot

Randy Rogers Band’s ‘Homecoming’ Is a Sharp-Penned, Confident ‘Celebration’ of 20 Years of Music [Exclusive]

Randy Rogers Band frontman Randy Rogers is confident enough to know that the band's new album, Homecoming, stands for itself. "I've done this for so long, and done so many interviews and so many press events where I'm professing the fact that this is the best s--t we've ever put out. I don't plan on doing that this time around," he tells Taste of Country. "This is a celebration of a band that's been doing this for a long time — an anomaly, in a sense — and with a producer that has a proven track record of being an amazing, songwriter and producer. I just feel confident, more than anything."
TEXAS STATE
The Boot

Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’

Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Boot

The Boot

