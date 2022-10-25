Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
Kelly Clarkson Puts Some Soul Into Cover of Jackson Dean’s ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ [Watch]
One of the things that makes The Kelly Clarkson Show so unique is Kelly Clarkson's version of karaoke, "Kellyoke." Each day, she covers a song from just about any genre to show off her vocal range and highlight another artist with her vocal flair and callouts. This week, Clarkson put...
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
Chris Lane + Wife Lauren Share Their Youngest Son’s Name, and His Wild Birth Story [Pictures]
Chris Lane and his wife Lauren officially revealed their second son's name on Saturday (Oct. 22), after sharing the good news of his arrival last week. The youngest member of the country music family is named Baker Weston Lane. Lauren revealed the baby's name on social media, where she also...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam Williams, Comes Out as Gay in New Music Video + Interview
Hank Williams Jr.'s son, country singer Sam Williams, has come out as gay in the music video for his new song, "Tilted Crown," and a subsequent interview. Williams' new video loosely documents his growing up, and it shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the first time. As People...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Lorrie Morgan, Keith Whitley’s Widow, Delivers Emotional Country Hall of Fame Speech [Watch]
Keith Whitley's widow, singer Lorrie Morgan, said she was struggling for the right words to include during her acceptance of his Country Music Hall of Fame medallion. She knew one thing, however. "He would feel so undeserving," Morgan shares, reinforcing a notion suggested earlier in the evening, that Whitley's self-doubt...
Dolly Parton: ‘I Do Not Think I Will Ever Tour Again’
Dolly Parton indicates that she has quietly retired from touring. The country music icon played just a handful of stages in 2022 and has nothing confirmed for 2023. During a recent interview, she said fans can expect a few special shows, "now and then." "I do not think I will...
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About ‘Most Emotional’ Judds Final Tour: ‘It’s Almost Too Much to Handle’
Wynonna Judd has been out on the road since the end of September, performing the scheduled shows for the Judds' Final Tour, and while the concerts have been going remarkably well, the veteran country belter admits the experience has been emotionally draining. Speaking to a group of journalists at a...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Miranda Lambert’s ‘Strange’ Video Is a Look at Her Glimmering Live Show [Watch]
Miranda Lambert's music video for her latest single "Strange" is anything but strange. The country singer opted for a video filled with footage from her live shows, both on stage and behind it. Viewers are virtually put in the audience for many of the clips, while also getting a peek...
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Russell Dickerson Parties It Up on New Song, ‘Big Wheels’ [Listen]
Russell Dickerson is taking a trip down the backroads on his anthemic new song, “Big Wheels.”. Co-written by Dickerson, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Hunter Phelps, the rowdy country-pop anthem celebrates basking in the country way of life and name-drops a list of essential items that everyday country people are familiar with and enjoy.
Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home
An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
Miranda Lambert and Her ‘Paw Paw’ Are the Cutest Duo [Pictures]
Despite being the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and racking up countless awards and accolades, superstar Miranda Lambert is still just a girl from East Texas. Lambert hasn't forgotten her roots, and she certainly hasn't forgotten her family. The country singer recently took some time off to have lunch...
Randy Rogers Band’s ‘Homecoming’ Is a Sharp-Penned, Confident ‘Celebration’ of 20 Years of Music [Exclusive]
Randy Rogers Band frontman Randy Rogers is confident enough to know that the band's new album, Homecoming, stands for itself. "I've done this for so long, and done so many interviews and so many press events where I'm professing the fact that this is the best s--t we've ever put out. I don't plan on doing that this time around," he tells Taste of Country. "This is a celebration of a band that's been doing this for a long time — an anomaly, in a sense — and with a producer that has a proven track record of being an amazing, songwriter and producer. I just feel confident, more than anything."
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
