ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Conspiracy theorists think Joe Biden sang Baby Shark in new interview

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Conspiracy theorists thought President Joe Biden was singing the viral children's song "Baby Shark" in a recent video - but it turned out to be a deepfake.

The footage, which was spread on social media, was met with jokes by people who realised that the video was altered.

However, others seemed convinced that the video was the real deal and were quite angered by it.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Biden thinks the national anthem is baby shark. Are you kidding me[?]."

"[Working people]are struggling rn, Biden. Why don't you just sing baby shark again," another added.

A third wrote: "I don't stand with a bowl of mash potatoes that thinks the national anthem is baby shark you don't speak for me."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video also made its way to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where people seemingly fell for the faux clip.

Still, clues revealing the video to be fabricated were evident.

For one, a news chyron that was featured in the video claimed to originate from the satirical media outlet The Onion.

However, the outlet's website featured no article or video of Biden singing the children's tune.

So, where did it come from?

The video was initially shared on the YouTube channel known as Synthetic Voices.

The creator, a UK resident named Ali Al-Rikabi, used artificial intelligence to create a dupe of Biden's voice, making him seem as if he was singing.

The video itself was actual footage of the president conducting a speech at Irvine Valley Community College in Irvine, California, on 14 October. It was streamed on C-SPAN at that time.

In conversation with the Daily Dot , Al-Rikabi said that he put the fake Onion chyron on his video to make it evident that it was made up.

Al-Rikabi also shared that he wasn't shocked that people still thought the video was genuine.

"I think that it is a testimony to how far technology in this field has developed...but that's why I leave clues such as the Onion logo," he said.

And when asked why he thinks people believed the video was real, Al-Rikabi told Indy100 that it may boil down to "unfamiliarity" with the technology.

"I think it probably comes down to unfamiliarity with deepfakes or the current audio cloning technology. It looks like some people are not really thinking about what they are viewing or asking any critical questions about the authenticity of it. We all do it to [an] extent," he said.

He added: "We like to scan read rather than read between the lines."

Despite the deepfake creator going out of his way to show that the footage was a joke, it wasn't enough for people on the internet.

With that, the Baby Shark deepfake video shows just how conspiracy theories can still creep into the fabric of society, no matter how fake it appears to others.

Updated on 25 October to include comment from Al-Rikabi

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: Sean Hannity’s attempt to shame Joe and Hunter Biden is a slap in the face for millions of Americans

You have to hand it to Fox News: Just when you think they couldn’t go any lower, they somehow find it in themselves to keep digging. This week, it was Sean Hannity who took care of this particular mission. On Monday, the host dedicated a segment to Hunter Biden. And since he was apparently wanting for material, much of the sequence focused on a 2018 phone call in which Joe Biden expressed support for his son Hunter, who at the time was dealing with substance abuse.“Tonight, we are learning even more about Joe and Hunter’s interactions, including this voicemail...
The Independent

Lara Logan banned by Newsmax after bizarre conspiracy theory appearance

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan has been banned by Newsmax after she unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on the channel.Logan claimed during an interview that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as members of international organisations drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan.“Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan and her views do not reflect our network,” the network said in a statement. “We have no plans to interview her again.”It is the latest controversy for Logan...
RadarOnline

CNN Execs In Last-Ditch Bid HALTED Jake Tapper's Primetime Debut Over Fears He'd Lose Ratings War To MSNBC's Rachel Maddow

Jake Tapper’s debut was highly-promoted for an October 10 launch — but it didn't happen last night. RadarOnline.com has learned that CNN was nervous about putting him up against his fierce competitor, MSNBC's rating goldmine Rachel Maddow. “CNN was worried about him going up against Rachel Maddow on Monday,” a well-placed source told RadarOnline.com. “Talk about being off to a rocky start.”The ratings history suggests that may have been the case. The 9 PM hour of MSNBC routinely crushes the same timeslot on CNN – especially with Maddow in the chair."CNN is hush-hush about the change in debut date and...
The Independent

New York Post hacked as tweets call for ‘assassination’ of AOC and Biden

The New York Post was hacked on Thursday morning as a slew of disturbing posts and headlines came online shortly after 9am.The first to alarm Twitter users was a tweet calling for the “assassination” of New York progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The tweet was quickly deleted but was live long enough to be cached by Google. A web address and headline both read: “We must assassinate AOC for America.”Disclose.tv reported shortly afterward that both the Twitter account and main website were apparently hacked. The report included screenshots.Similar faked tweets that went live on Thursday included other politicians on both sides...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Execs Hunt Down the Tucker-Kanye Video Leaker

This reporting appears as one of several scooplets featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Fox News executives are “full-on freaked out” about the leak of never-aired clips of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kanye West, Confider has learned, and the network is closing in on the “mole” who was the source of the embarrassing breach. A few weeks ago Carlson interviewed West, who now goes by the mononym Ye, and touted him as a brave truth-teller dismissed by liberal elites for his...
Indy100

WhatsApp has crashed – and people can't cope

Struggling to use WhatsApp this morning? You’re not the only one.The messaging app has crashed for users across the UK, with messages failing to send properly.The blip means that you can type and send messages but they’re not actually reaching their recipients.Lots of people are also seeing a note at the top of the app saying it is “connecting” to the server... but then doesn't.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNaturally, frustrated users were quick to share their anguish on Twitter: \u201cWhen your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter...
AdWeek

Axios’ Sara Fischer Joins CNN as On-Air Media Contributor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer is joining CNN as an on-air contributor on the media beat, it was announced Tuesday. Fischer — who previously worked at CNN’s DC bureau in 2013-2014 — has appeared across a bevy of TV news networks in the past to discuss news concerning corporate media, tech, deals, entertainment, media regulation, and consumer habits. Now, she’ll be doing that exclusively for CNN.
Indy100

Marlon Wayans thinks more comedies like White Chicks are 'needed'

In a changing world where there is accountability for unacceptable behaviour, in what some people call “cancel culture”, actor Marlon Wayans has shared his thoughts about if a film like White Chicks would be able to “thrive” today. The 2004 hit comedy White Chicks featured brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans who play FBI that go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping case. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Marlon discussed cancel culture in the context of comedy, explaining that people need to lighten up and laugh at films like White Chicks. He said: “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet...
Indy100

TikToker responds after being accused of being the 'female Andrew Tate'

Kanika Batra, a TikToker who claimed to be a diagnosed sociopath, responded to people who called her the “female Andrew Tate.”Batra, who goes by @notkanikabatra on TikTok, made a name for herself by discussing what it’s like to be a sociopath and how it affects her life and the lives of others closest to her.However, some people aren’t the biggest fans of her.The model and Miss Universe GB finalist has been compared to the former professional kickboxer and controversial content creator who was banned from many social media sites such as YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.In a recent video on...
Indy100

Can you solve CIA's Halloween 'spot the difference' puzzle?

The Central Intelligence Agency has released its Halloween version of its photo analysis game where people must spot the differences between two photos, and it's harder than expected. As part of their "Spy Kids" section, the CIA has online games to test people's detail orientation and tactical thinking. One of which is photo analysis where people have to spot the differences between two photos.To get into the spirit of the season, they introduced a Halloween version of their photo analysis game that gives people three minutes to find the differences. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSome of the...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy