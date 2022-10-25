ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

MilitaryTimes

Should VA continue its popular technology training program?

Time is running out to evaluate whether Veterans Affairs officials should continue its promising pilot program designed to help veterans get high-tech skills, a government watchdog warned this week. The Veterans Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) program was launched in 2019 as a five-year pilot program. Originally planned...
MilitaryTimes

Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font

The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
ARIZONA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the list of 76 new employers who want to hire military spouses

A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25. The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MilitaryTimes

US Navy hunting for info warfare experts, Aeschbach tells Old Crows

WASHINGTON — Personnel steeped in information warfare are increasingly in demand across the U.S. Navy, and the woman who ensures they are properly trained, equipped and available is feeling the pressure. “The competition is so keen now that my warfighting peers are approaching me and, in a good way,...
WASHINGTON STATE
MilitaryTimes

Blind double amputee vet gears up for his 9th Marine Corps Marathon

One day in February 2007, Marine infantryman Matt Bradford awakened in what was then the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland blind and missing both of his legs. The infantryman had been in a coma for three weeks after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Haditha, Iraq.
WASHINGTON, DC
MilitaryTimes

Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year

Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
TEXAS STATE

