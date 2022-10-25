Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
Should VA continue its popular technology training program?
Time is running out to evaluate whether Veterans Affairs officials should continue its promising pilot program designed to help veterans get high-tech skills, a government watchdog warned this week. The Veterans Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC) program was launched in 2019 as a five-year pilot program. Originally planned...
South Korea vows thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday promised a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 mostly young people in the capital, plunging the country into mourning.
U.N., Turkey, Ukraine press ahead with Black Sea grain deal despite Russian pullout
KYIV/NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine pressed ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal and agreed on a transit plan for Monday for 16 vessels to move forward, despite Russia's withdrawal from the pact that has allowed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets.
MilitaryTimes
Why Comic Sans should be the official Army font
The U.S. Army has a regulation for everything — braid styles, hands in pockets, colors and types of acceptable pens. The list even includes a font specification for professional correspondence — Arial, size 12. According to Army Regulation 25–50, section 1-19 of “Preparing and Managing Correspondence,” which specifies...
MilitaryTimes
Here’s the list of 76 new employers who want to hire military spouses
A variety of organizations, including corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, universities and others, officially joined the Defense Department’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership in a ceremony Oct. 25. The 76 organizations bring the total number to more than 610 organizations looking specifically to hire military spouses. They’ve committed to recruiting, hiring,...
MilitaryTimes
US Navy hunting for info warfare experts, Aeschbach tells Old Crows
WASHINGTON — Personnel steeped in information warfare are increasingly in demand across the U.S. Navy, and the woman who ensures they are properly trained, equipped and available is feeling the pressure. “The competition is so keen now that my warfighting peers are approaching me and, in a good way,...
MilitaryTimes
Blind double amputee vet gears up for his 9th Marine Corps Marathon
One day in February 2007, Marine infantryman Matt Bradford awakened in what was then the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland blind and missing both of his legs. The infantryman had been in a coma for three weeks after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Haditha, Iraq.
MilitaryTimes
Pentagon’s US-Mexico border mission extends for another year
Federally-activated National Guard troops are expected to continue to deploy along the U.S. southern border through summer 2023, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to Military Times on Friday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a Homeland Security Department request sent in September to extend the mission through fiscal year 2023, according to...
