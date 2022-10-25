Thousands Without Power In Hunterdon, Morris Counties

Tuesday, Oct. 25 outages Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map

Thousands of JCP&L customers in Hunterdon and Morris Counties were without power on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

JCP&L's website said more than 3,500 people were without power in Hunterdon County as of 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, a post from the Florham Park Police Department stated that the outage had also been affecting the town’s communications system since around 7 a.m. and that it was “more widespread” than originally thought.

In the meantime, those calling Florham Park Police may be rerouted through the Morris County Communications Center or the Madison Police dispatch center, the department said.

Power was expected to be restored in Hunterdon County around 11 or 12 p.m.., according to JCP&L.

Outages can be reported here.

