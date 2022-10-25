ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, MI

One Killed In Crash On US-10 In Mason County

By 9and10news Site Staff
 5 days ago
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a two-car crash in Amber Township.

Deputies say emergency crews were called to the scene on US-10 around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

They say after the two cars crashed, one of the cars went into the parking lot of Watson’s Car Dealership.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, but deputies haven’t said if they were a driver or passenger.

The Sheriff’s Office will release further details when their investigation is complete.

There are currently lane restrictions on US-10 between Brye Rd. and Dennis Rd. while the investigation continues.

Shelby woman dies in US 10-31 crash

AMBER TOWNSHIP (Mason County) — Kathy Ann Owens, 70, of Shelby died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, as a result of a vehicle crash on US 10-31 in Mason County. Owens was the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion, which had been eastbound on US 10-31 when she attempted to make a left turn into the Watsons Chrysler dealership parking lot, 3632 W. US 10-31. Owens turned into the path of a westbound 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington. Following the initial crash, Owens’s vehicle then left the roadway and struck two parked vehicles on display in the dealership lot.
Cadillac man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine

Manistee Animal Control Rescues Horse Trapped in Well Pit

A horse in Manistee County was saved after it fell into a well pit last Thursday. Manistee County Animal Control said they were dispatched to the scene after a complaint came in of the horse in the well pit. They say a plan was put together to try and save...
News alert: Pole barn fire near Rothbury.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Fire crews responded to a pole barn fire at 1431 W. Winston Rd. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 3:25 p.m. Command on scene reported the fire was “knocked down” minutes after the call was dispatched.
Train Derailment Blocks Traffic In Cadillac

UPDATE 10/27/22 5:05 p.m. Haynes Street remains blocked tonight. Great Lakes Railroad Company has been working to move the derailed cars all day today. To give them room to work, Haynes Street is expected to remain closed until later tonight. UPDATE 10/26/22 4:30 p.m. Chestnut Street is open. Great Lakes...
CADILLAC, MI
Remus man sentenced to jail for drunken driving death

A Remus man will spend a year in the Isabella County Jail for being drunk when he caused a traffic accident that killed a Big Rapids man on a motorcycle. Kevin Glenn Sellers, 59, was sentenced to 12 months in jail Thursday morning for driving while intoxicated causing death. Sellers pleaded guilty on Sept. 1 to being intoxicated at approximately 11 a.m. on May 27 when he pulled his GMC Sierra into the intersection of South Rolland and Drew roads near Weidman.
Police looking for truck involved in catalytic converter theft.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25, shortly before 2 p.m., on West Baseline Road, according to Lt. Shane Hasty. “The person watching the house caught the person in the act of...
Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in.

Intruder(s) attempt to enter safe during break-in. WEARE TOWNSHIP — An intruder or intruders attempted to access a safe during a breaking and entering to a residence Monday, Oct. 24, in the 2300 block of West Madison Road, according to Lt. Shane Hasty of the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office.
Names Of Two Men Injured In Area Rollover Crash Are Released

The names of the Two Rivers men who were trapped for a time and injured late Wednesday afternoon as the result of a single vehicle rollover crash have been released. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Leroy D. Cowen was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road in The Town of Mishicot, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
Cadillac Veterans Serving Veterans to Move Octagon Building to New Home at Veteran Community Park

The Octagon Building in Cadillac has been around since the early 1900s, serving as a community space during the county fairs. “Originally in about 1906 the building was built as part of the fairgrounds,” said Save the Octagon Building Volunteer Barbara Wolfe VanLaeken. “At that time it was called the Floral Hall, and at some point, because of the shape of it it started being called the Octagon Building. During fair week that’s when you’d have a lot of your exhibits in there, so the flowers, or the pie making, All the 4H kind of things.”
Manistee County WWII Veteran laid to rest

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manistee County community honored one of the founders of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6333, while laying him to rest. Bill Edwards served in WWII in the South Pacific for three years before moving back to Michigan. In 1946, Edwards and other veterans...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
