One Killed In Crash On US-10 In Mason County

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a two-car crash in Amber Township.

Deputies say emergency crews were called to the scene on US-10 around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

They say after the two cars crashed, one of the cars went into the parking lot of Watson’s Car Dealership.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, but deputies haven’t said if they were a driver or passenger.

The Sheriff’s Office will release further details when their investigation is complete.

There are currently lane restrictions on US-10 between Brye Rd. and Dennis Rd. while the investigation continues.