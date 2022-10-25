ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, PA

Pennsylvania National Guard servicewoman, 20, killed in training accident

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmCjQ_0ilrNbmB00

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard member died over the weekend in a training accident, military officials confirmed.

Specialist Mackenzie Shay, of New Castle, died Oct. 22 in a crash involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.

Three other soldiers involved in the accident were treated for their injuries at Hershey Medical Center and have since been released.

Speaking to The Post briefly Tuesday morning, her mother Tina Lee Shay said she “can’t even begin” to describe how the family is feeling.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Specialist Mackenzie Shay’s family, friends and colleagues after this tragic accident,” Army Major General Mark J. Schindler said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XLeaF_0ilrNbmB00
National Guard servicewoman Mackenzie Shay was killed in a training accident on Oct. 22.
vsco.co/mmackenzieshay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UldG_0ilrNbmB00
Shay was a 2020 graduate of Mohawk High School.
vsco.co/mmackenzieshay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ayeJL_0ilrNbmB00
Shay frequently shared photos in her military uniform.
vsco.co/mmackenzieshay

“Our priority right now is taking care of the family and soldiers, ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Shay was a 92F Army Petroleum Supply Specialist assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

She graduated from Mohawk High School in 2020 and was a student at Slippery Rock University, New Castle News reported Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXW2N_0ilrNbmB00
Shay was described as “feisty” by a former coach.
vsco.co/mmackenzieshay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tO1Ij_0ilrNbmB00
Her family is reportedly devastated by the loss.
vsco.co/mmackenzieshay

“It broke my heart to hear this,” David Bredl, Shay’s former high school cross country and track coach, told the local newspaper. “[Mackenzie] was a really smart girl. She was a little feisty and fiery, and always tried to do her best and make her mark. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her.”

Shay started talking about joining the military in her junior year, Bredl said. She had a job lined up in Colorado for after college, and loved being in the National Guard, Pittsburgh’s Action 4 News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qHwx_0ilrNbmB00
Shay reportedly started talking about joining the military in her junior year of high school.
vsco.co/mmackenzieshay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icDQo_0ilrNbmB00
State and U.S. flags in Pennsylvania are now lowered to half-staff in Shay’s honor.
vsco.co/mmackenzieshay

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all state and US flags, including those at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, to fly half-staff in Shay’s honor.

The flags will remain lowered until the date of internment, which has not yet been announced.

Bubba Smith
5d ago

My heart goes out to the family and friends of this wonderful daughter, friend and soldier. The lord has added yet another soldier into his army of saints. I salute you young lady for the love you have generated to those around you and the selfless service you offered to this great country. Rest In Peace 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Il fiore del partigiano
5d ago

RIP... this is sad beyond belief. Praying for the family and thanking her for her service to this great country.

Havos
5d ago

Rest in peace, soldier.Thank you for your service to our Country. My deepest sympathy to the family and friends....

