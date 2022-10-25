Reno apartment rents dip while vacancies reach highest point since start of pandemic

Asking rents fell while apartment vacancies in the Reno-Sparks rose to their highest point since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a potential sign of change in a market that has seen record rents in recent years.

The average rent fell to $1,654 in the third quarter, down $26 from the previous quarter, according to a report from real estate appraisal and consulting firm Johnson Perkins Griffin. Seven of Reno-Sparks’ 11 submarkets saw rent decreases, with the Lakeridge neighborhood seeing the biggest decline at $188 or nearly 10%.

A separate report from the Nevada State Apartment Association saw a decrease in average rent as well, falling by $30 or 2%.

The decrease in average rent follows a sustained fall in median home price for existing homes in Reno-Sparks.

Even before the decrease seen in the most recent quarter, the association has been pointing out that rents have been increasing at a slower pace in the last year — an average of just 1.3% compared to 12% in mid-2021. It is also forecasting rents to potentially continue to dip through the end of the year as the multifamily market continues to moderate.

“We’re definitely trying to keep a finger on the pulse of the average asking rents and that’s the biggest piece of this whole story,” said Robin Lee, executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association. “Rents are going down and we need to see how that plays out for both landlord and tenant.”

Lee also pointed out two other factors that could impact the rental market.

One would be the results of the upcoming elections. The other would be the national economy.

Rising costs combined with high inflation, for example, are already having an impact on construction, which can impact the amount of housing supply entering the market.

“(New construction) will reach its limit at some point and we’re starting to see that slow down as well,” Lee said.

Vacancy rate climbs to highest point since early 2020

The average apartment vacancy rate in Reno-Sparks reached 3.44% during July through September, according to Johnson Perkins Griffin. Only the West Reno and West Sparks-North Valleys submarkets saw vacancies drop during the third quarter of the year.

The increase in vacancies is expected given the increase in new apartment units entering the market, according to Lee.

“Obviously, construction will bring vacancy rate up because more units are ready for renters, which in turn helps rent rates normalize or decrease further with competition,” Lee said.

The vacancy rate is the highest since early 2020, when it was at 3.51%. Apartment vacancies fell to as low as 1.63% last year, which was tied to an increase in remote work — including California workers moving to Reno.

The lowest vacancy rate recorded by Johnson Perkins Griffin in the last decade was 1.17% back in the second quarter of 2017, which was considered in the industry as “near-zero” vacancy. The highest rate seen in the last 10 years was 5.6% toward the end of 2012.

Vacancies also rose in the Nevada State Apartment Association report.

The average vacancy rate in Reno-Sparks reached 7.5% during the third quarter, up from 6% from the second quarter and 3.9% year over year, according to the NVSAA. The apartment association uses data from commercial real estate company CoStar.

Landlords typically start to worry about vacancies when the rate reaches 7% to 8%, the NVSAA said.

“We’re currently at an average of 7.5% vacancy, which is on the high side,” Lee said. “That does result in properties and communities getting deals — what we call in the industry as concessions — so they can incentivize people.”

More than 22 percent of apartments surveyed in the Johnson Perkins Griffin quarterly report offered incentives to tenants, compared to just under 6% during the previous quarter.

The most popular concessions offered were reduced rent or one month of free rent when signing a six- or 12-month lease.

The question now is whether the ongoing trends — whether it be higher vacancies or lower rents — signals a new direction or is just part of the ebb and flow of the multifamily market, according to Lee.

Part of the challenge is that COVID-19 “threw a wrench” in all the normal patterns that economists and industry insiders typically use, making it tougher to project what might happen moving forward, according to Lee.

At the same time, one trend should not just be ignored, Lee added. While there have been cases where average rent has gone down slightly in recent years, those have been rare in a market that has seen rents hit record highs multiple times.

“As far as this report goes, the most interesting thing to me is the drop in average asking rent,” Lee said. “We’ve seen some slight drops but we haven’t really seen a decrease in rents since the Great Recession.

“That’s something that just doesn’t happen so it will obviously be interesting to see where average rent goes from here.”

