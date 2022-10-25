A teacher died trying to save students from a school shooter who killed a girl just before her Sweet 16

Read full article on original website
HalfManHalfAmazn
23d ago
I was just explaining to my 8yo daughter why teaches are some of the best people on the planet when she came home complaining about school. This is getting to be too much 🤦🏾♂️
Reply(2)
41
Kristi Robinson
10-26
Praying for all involved in this as well as the families 💜. This is so very sad…God guide our minds to the right things. If the mind is stable actions will show that. Rest easy to two beautiful souls 💕.
Reply
29
What is Up
23d ago
Why do these kids today want to shoot up places because their lifestyle or life is not the way they want it to be. Grow up and change your situation it no one’s fault you can’t live this fairytale live you see online when the people online not even living the way you think they are.
Reply(4)
27
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Related
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
Woman Manipulates Her Teen Sons Into Killing Both Their Father And Grandmother
There’s no bond greater than the one between a mother and child. But Hilma Witte, who went by her middle name Marie, twisted this bond, manipulating her two sons into committing murder. Born in 1948, Marie had an unusual upbringing. “My birth father ran a nudist camp in Delray...
Substitute teacher charged with leaving teen with black eye, broken finger at Waukegan school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A substitute teacher in Waukegan has been charged with leaving a 14-year-old boy with a black eye and broken finger after getting physical with the student last month at Jack Benny Middle School.Lamont Bankston, 49, is charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to the Lake County Circuit Court Clerk's office. A warrant has been issued for Bankston's arrest.Waukegan Community Unit School District #60 calls what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust. The boy who was injured, 14-year-old...
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
Family of 5 found dead in their Phoenix home included attorney, her twin infants and 3-year-old son
Two twin infants were among the five family members found dead inside their north Phoenix home in what now is being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Thursday. Police said two adults and three children had obvious signs of trauma, but the causes of death haven't been released yet. The...
In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead
On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat
FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
After getting disowned by her family, woman still marries Black man for over 74 years
Do you believe true love exists? For this couple, that might be true. A 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying in 1942 when a boy and his buddies appeared out of nowhere. He identified himself as Jake Jacobs, a 16-year-old American soldier who had come to serve in World War II. Mary was immediately drawn to him, and they soon started communicating as a result.
Pregnant Chicago Woman Allegedly Stabbed Baby’s Father To Death Over Using the Microwave
A pregnant Chicago woman claimed to be defending herself from her violent boyfriend. Keshia Golden was arrested on October 23 and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument following her baby shower, over who would get to use the microwave to heat food.
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Arrest warrant issued in death of Shanquella Robinson, North Carolina woman attacked in Mexico
An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported.
Wife of Elderly Oath Keepers Defendant Tells Jury: My Husband Wore ‘Depends’ on Jan. 6, Not Body Armor
Over the course of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial, attorneys for one of the oldest members from the group to be prosecuted have tried to recast him as an elderly bystander to the Jan. 6-related upheaval. The wife of that defendant, Thomas Caldwell, colorfully expanded upon that theme on...
Body of Missing Father, Who Was Visiting Houston for 13-Month-Old Son's Liver Transplant, Found in Bayou
Officials said the victim, who had been in town for two weeks, was last seen in Houston on Friday Officials in Texas believe they have recovered the body of an Oklahoma father who's been missing since Friday. The body, believed to belong to 28-year-old Ridge Cole of Oklahoma, was pulled from Brays Bayou on Tuesday, according to Texas EquuSearch. The search-and-rescue organization said Cole was last seen Friday evening near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, located near the bayou. Cole, his wife and his mother traveled to Houston two weeks ago...
A student was stopped from walking at graduation because of his shoes. So a teacher stepped in.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. Students across the country have had a tough time navigating online schools. Many believed they would not even have physical graduation ceremonies after four years of hard work. However, some lucky ones have been allowed to have in-person ceremonies, including teacher John Butler's students. Unfortunately, one of his students was informed that he would not be allowed to walk at graduation owing to an elitist policy about appropriate footwear. He approached Butler who confirmed the policy with one of the organizers. Therefore, he did what was, according to him, a "no brainer." He pulled his shoes off and let his student borrow them.
Woman with child removed from flight after screaming at crew and shoving flight attendant
A woman on a United Airlines flight was met by police on landing after she “shoved” and screamed at staff members while travelling with her child.The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday 13 November, and was recorded by fellow passengers before being posted online.The resulting video shows flight attendants attempting to calm the woman as she screams on the flight, while holding her toddler in her arms.The passenger is said to have told the flight crew that her child “needed to throw up”, and can be heard screaming “Where is it?” in...
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men’s jail after arrest: ‘Extremely disturbing and dangerous’
Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was released from a Miami jail on Wednesday after she was temporarily held in a men’s unit.Dragun, 26, was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach on Monday after she was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony battery of a law enforcement officer, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY.Hotel security staff were reportedly called to Dragun’s hotel room where loud music was playing. Police records show the transgender YouTuber was “causing a disturbance for a long period of time” and was walking around the hotel pool “unclothed”. After she...
Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
Little boy sadly dies in his parents' arms after swallowing notice board pin
A five-year-old boy has tragically died after swallowing a notice board pin. Kyle Lewis, from South Yorkshire, passed away less than a week after his fifth birthday after he was rushed to Rotherham General Hospital. The little one was kept on life support for two days after doctors battled to...
Wake County mom vents to school board after daughter suspended for running from East Wake lockdown
A Wake County mom wants answers after her daughter was suspended for running out in the middle of a lockdown at East Wake High School last week.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 94