Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors
Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set...
Leni Klum Reveals Mom Heidi Klum Said No to Her First Modeling Offer: 'That's What Sparked Me'
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the rising fashion industry star opens up about how her supermodel mom helped influence her own career ambitions Leni Klum grew up watching her supermodel mom Heidi Klum work hard. The 18-year-old rising style star remembers being behind-the-scenes — and loving it — as Heidi became one of the biggest models and TV personalities in the world. "I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' " Leni tells...
Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Sam Williams Opens Up About His Gay Identity for the First Time: 'It Is Scary, but It Feels Good'
The country star and son of Hank Williams Jr. recently spoke to Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly about his new "Tilted Crown" music video and why it's important to discuss sexuality Sam Williams is opening up about his sexuality and hopes it helps other small-town exports to feel less alone. In an upcoming episode of Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, Williams detailed the inspiration behind his new "Tilted Crown" music video, which chronicles his upbringing as Hank Williams Jr.'s son and sees him kiss...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits. In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. "I...
Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner doesn't play when it comes to Halloween. The beauty mogul, 25, unveiled her latest seasonal costume on Instagram Friday — revealing that she went out as none other than the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name. While she's previously gone out as...
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Prince Michael Jackson is remembering Michael Jackson's legacy. During the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single on Friday evening, the 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop opened up to PEOPLE about how much he misses the presence of his dad in his life after losing him over a decade ago.
Surprise! You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Snag Oprah's 'Favorite' Spanx Pants for 50% Off
Five versions of the “ultra-flattering” pants are marked down, and some are starting to sell out If we had to choose two celebrities to do all our shopping, it would be Oprah Winfrey and Jennfier Garner, no question. Both stars consistently recommend affordable, useful products that usually wind up becoming our go-to's — and one of their mutual favorite brands just dropped an epic flash sale. Garner wears Spanx's booty-boosting leggings on repeat and tells all her friends to buy the brand's bras, while Oprah has raved about...
Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Practically Live in Matching Sets, and This Best-Seller Is 31% Off
Wear it while traveling, running errands, or lounging around the house Whether you're reaching for fluffy slippers, oversized sweaters, or soft sweatpants, there's something about cold weather and less sunlight that makes you want to live in the coziest clothes possible. And you can totally look chic while wearing them thanks to matching sets. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have turned to two-piece loungewear sets come fall. Lopez has been wearing them for over a decade in various colors and patterns. And Hadid's bold blue sweatshirt...
Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After
The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Nicole Richie Shares Teenage Throwback with Paris Hilton in Matching Fairy Costumes for Halloween
"Sana saa! Love you Bill," Paris Hilton commented on a teen throwback photo of herself and Nicole Richie dressed in matching fairy costumes for Halloween Nicole Richie is reminiscing about simpler times this Halloween. The Simple Life alum, 41, unearthed some throwback gold on Friday as she shared a black-and-white photo of herself and longtime pal Paris Hilton as teenagers, living their fairy princess fantasies for a joint Halloween costume. "Happy Halloween," Richie captioned the photo, on which Hilton, 41, commented: "Sana saa! Love you Bill." RELATED: Paris Hilton Has...
Robert De Niro Tracks Down an Ex-Addict Vigilante in Tense Trailer for Savage Salvation
Savage Salvation is in theaters and on digital Dec. 2 Robert De Niro has a morally complex battle to wage in Savage Salvation. In the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, released Thursday, De Niro stars as Sheriff Church. According to an official synopsis, Church and Detective Zeppelin "strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents' only two interests are the church or oxycodone." "Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) want a fresh start," the synopsis continues. "They decide to have a family together and...
