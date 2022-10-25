ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

CBS Pittsburgh

State police issue statewide Amber Alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for 6-year-old Zoe Moss.State police say she was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown, Chester County with Vanessa Gutshall around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday."Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury," law enforcement said. Gutshall was seen driving a gray 2016 VW Jetta with Pennsylvania license plate KXR 3699.Moss is 3-foot-8 with light brown hair and blue eyes, police said. Gutshall is 5-foot-2 with light brown hair and blue eyes, and she was last seen wearing blue sweatpants.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
Outsider.com

Fishermen Involved in Lake Erie Cheating Scandal Could Face Serious Prison Time

Two disgraced fishermen are now facing possible prison time for charges related to the cheating scandal during the Lake Erie Walleye tournament in September. On Wednesday, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky were arraigned on multiple charges. The pair both pleaded not guilty and had a bond set of $2,500. They will return to court on November 9, 2022. Runyan and Cominsky each face three years in prison if convicted of the felony charges.
Whiskey Riff

Iowa Hunter Spots Rare Mountain Lion Walking Right Under His Tree Stand

If you live out in the Midwest, mountain lions aren’t much of a concern (duh, there isn’t any mountains). Even out west, seeing one in the wild isn’t all that common of an occurrence, as they generally manage to keep themselves pretty hidden from plain sight. Like many nocturnal creatures, you’re most likely to see one around dawn or dusk with the naked eye, however, if you do see one, it probably saw you first.
IOWA STATE
Idaho8.com

Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters

A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters. The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino turned to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge denied their request earlier Friday for a temporary restraining order.
ARIZONA STATE

