Political parties need to change — I’m voting for Question 3

It’s widely known that two wrongs don’t make a right. It’s also true that if someone who holds different views then you is “always wrong,” it doesn’t mean you’re “always right.” But, that’s politics for you in 2022.

It doesn’t seem to matter to some. It matters to me. And it’s the reason I’ll be voting yes on Question 3.

The current state of our polarized two-party political system has turned elections into a kind of bad “Game of Thrones” episode where warring tribes engage in endless partisan carnage. Such prime-time blood sport is now threatening our representative democracy. The fact that we binge on politics in the safe confines of our echo-chamber television sets and social media towers isn’t being lost on younger voters who are leaving political parties in droves.

A recent study by the Pew Research center entitled “Political Polarization in the American Public” found that “Republicans and Democrats are more divided along ideological lines — and partisan antipathy is deeper and more extensive — than at any point in the last two decades.” The study concluded, “Most of these intense partisans believe the opposing party’s policies are so misguided that they threaten the nation’s well-being.”

Not good news for the job the two major political parties are doing. It’s evident in Nevada as well, with over 600,000 voters opting not to affiliate with either major party.

Question 3 on your General Election ballot addresses this problem by allowing open primaries and giving all voters the right to participate in selecting the kind of candidates political parties chose. Currently the political base of each party tends to elect the more ideologically aligned candidates to advance to November elections. Currently the candidates selected by partisan primaries are further “right” or “left” then most of the voting population. With Question 3 requiring Republican and Democrat candidates in a primary having to campaign more to the “middle” in order to appeal to nonpartisan voters, it will result in less rancor in campaigns and more moderate candidates advancing forward to the general election.

Candidates who have had to win support from a majority of all voters, as ranked choice voting requires a candidate to do, will be far more likely to work for solutions with members of the “other side” once they go to Carson City or Washington, D.C.

Elected officials who are just as reliant upon nonpartisan support as they are upon their partisan colleagues will push political parties to be more inclusive than exclusive. Elections are about addition, not subtraction, anyway. Gaining broader support for your principles and policies is always a winner, especially for a political party.

Political redistricting, or “gerrymandering,” which redraws political boundaries every 10 years, results in politicians in power picking voters rather voters picking politicians. Question 3 will result in districts being drawn more politically neutral and force candidates to campaign for a majority of all voters.

While political parties are not mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, America’s founders knew that the republic they were creating required political parties for keeping government accountable to the people. That’s why I’m not for the demise of political parties. I just want them to get better.

Fairness is a principle most Nevadans agree with. Under the current primary system of allowing only a “select” number of the public to vote for a partisan candidate from a private political organization — while at the same time asking those same voters to pay for those exclusionary elections — is akin to “taxation without representation.” Our early Boston Tea Party ancestors had a problem with that premise, as we should today. It’s why founder John Adams worried as many currently do: “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other.”

Healthy competition for the hearts and minds of a voter is a good thing in a republican form of democracy. Outright political warfare is not.

Open primaries and general elections where candidates have to win an actual majority of voters support is both fair and the American thing to do. The passage of Question 3 can help us better “meet in the middle” as Nevadans, and not just as warring tribes of Democrats and Republicans.

That game is getting old. Let’s do something new.

