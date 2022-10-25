Read full article on original website
"Stranger Things" Is Coming To An End, And This Is What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say
Millie Bobby Brown shared how the end of the fifth season of the hit Netflix series "is gonna be hard."
What's new on Netflix in November, from "The Crown" and "Blockbuster" to "Wednesday"
As sweater weather brings a bout of cooler weather, stay warm in the comfort of your own home, preferably cozied up with a hefty blanket, a bowl of piping-hot soup and new entertainment, courtesy of Netflix. If you're looking for feel-good content to binge watch, be sure to check out...
Taylor Swift Recalls 'Nightmare' Screen Test for 'Les Misérables' Film: 'They Made Me Look Like Death'
"I wasn't going to get the role," Taylor Swift said on The Graham Norton Show, recalling her audition for the 2012 Les Misérables movie Taylor Swift says she knew in advance she wasn't getting a role in the 2012 Les Misérables movie. On Friday's episode of BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, the singer — who just released her new album Midnights last week — recalled her screen test for Tom Hooper's film adaptation of the iconic stage musical, revealing that she knew going in it wasn't going to work out....
Frankie Jonas and Girlfriend Poke Fun at Brother Joe and Ex Taylor Swift with Halloween Costumes
The Bonus Jonas was feeling a little extra this Halloween!. Frankie Jonas, the 22-year-old younger brother of the Jonas Brothers' Joe, Kevin and Nick, poked fun at Joe with a callback to his past relationship with ex, Taylor Swift, as he and girlfriend Anna Olson went out on Halloween dressed as Swift, 32, and Joe, 33, as they appeared in 2009's Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience.
Sam Williams Opens Up About His Gay Identity for the First Time: 'It Is Scary, but It Feels Good'
The country star and son of Hank Williams Jr. recently spoke to Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly about his new "Tilted Crown" music video and why it's important to discuss sexuality Sam Williams is opening up about his sexuality and hopes it helps other small-town exports to feel less alone. In an upcoming episode of Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, Williams detailed the inspiration behind his new "Tilted Crown" music video, which chronicles his upbringing as Hank Williams Jr.'s son and sees him kiss...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series
Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits. In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. "I...
Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'
Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all...
Mariska Hargitay Jokes 'Zaddy' Costar Christopher Meloni Is So Ripped 'It Hurts to Actually Hug Him'
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star also spoke about her "love at first sight" connection with husband Peter Hermann, who she called a "good dad" and said she "could be my best self with" Mariska Hargitay is giving her seal of approval to costar Christopher Meloni being called a "zaddy". The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 58, told Access Hollywood that Meloni is "fearless" after he went viral for showcasing his chiseled physique in a nude Peloton ad, as well as his impressive backside in photos posted by...
Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After
The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Prince Michael Jackson is remembering Michael Jackson's legacy. During the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single on Friday evening, the 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop opened up to PEOPLE about how much he misses the presence of his dad in his life after losing him over a decade ago.
Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company
Elon Musk is speaking out about Kanye West's presence on Twitter. On Friday, Musk — who completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter — tweeted that the social networking platform "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," adding, "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes."
Robert De Niro Tracks Down an Ex-Addict Vigilante in Tense Trailer for Savage Salvation
Savage Salvation is in theaters and on digital Dec. 2 Robert De Niro has a morally complex battle to wage in Savage Salvation. In the official trailer for the upcoming thriller, released Thursday, De Niro stars as Sheriff Church. According to an official synopsis, Church and Detective Zeppelin "strive to keep the peace in their rough town, where residents' only two interests are the church or oxycodone." "Newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) want a fresh start," the synopsis continues. "They decide to have a family together and...
Maya Rudolph Recalls Feeling 'Embarrassed and Humiliated' the First Time She Went on David Letterman's Show
The Bridesmaids star acknowledges her "public persona muscle wasn't strong yet" during a 2009 appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman Maya Rudolph is looking back at her first appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman. The Bridesmaids star, 50, told WSJ. Magazine that she "did not have a good time" being interviewed by David Letterman on the CBS show in 2009. "He said my name wrong, and I just sat there, like, I grew up my whole life in love with you. And now my heart...
Celebs Like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid Practically Live in Matching Sets, and This Best-Seller Is 31% Off
Wear it while traveling, running errands, or lounging around the house Whether you're reaching for fluffy slippers, oversized sweaters, or soft sweatpants, there's something about cold weather and less sunlight that makes you want to live in the coziest clothes possible. And you can totally look chic while wearing them thanks to matching sets. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid have turned to two-piece loungewear sets come fall. Lopez has been wearing them for over a decade in various colors and patterns. And Hadid's bold blue sweatshirt...
Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Reacts to Matthew Perry's Shared Make-Out Story: 'Mortified'
"Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?" Valerie Bertinelli wrote after Matthew Perry recalled them making out next to her passed-out ex-husband Eddie Van Halen in his memoir Valerie Bertinelli is cringing at a memory of her youth, with a little help from Taylor Swift. The Golden Globe winner, 62, used one of the Midnights artist's new songs in a TikTok video on Thursday as she appeared to react to a slightly embarrassing anecdote from Matthew Perry's upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and...
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
