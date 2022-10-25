It All Falls Down: adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West, Twitter Reacts

K anye West ‘s latest downfall continues.

As brands question their relationship with him, adidas has had enough and has officially ended its partnership with the embattled creative.

The German-born athletics company made the announcement via press release early Tuesday morning citing Ye’s recent antisemitic remarks being the last straw.

“adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.,” the press release reads.

It also reveals that the partnership is terminated immediately and all production of goods and payments to Ye’s companies will be halted. The three stripes is aware of the financial hit the company will take now that the thorough review is complete, and warned its investors.

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter,” the statement continued.

adidas ended the announcement by saying despite the halt of all Ye-related products, the company owns the design rights to all previous merchandise as well as future colorways so while Ye’s involvement is done, the future of the line is still murky.

Twitter is satisfied with the decision and some users are wondering what the hell took so long. Check out some of the reactions below.

