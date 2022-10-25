Read full article on original website
Kelvin Mitchell
5d ago
30 yrs, for him, and, anybody else, that pushes Anyone on the Tracks! He can get Mental Health Treatment in Prison - if he needs it! 50 yrs. (without any Possibility of Parole) if the person pushed on the Tracks Dies. Then, New Yorkers, will have Reason to feel Safe, in the Subways. 😡😠🤔🤨
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York City subway rider stabbed in back by man after walking away from an argument: police
New York City police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a 58-year-old man in the back after he walked away from a "verbal dispute" at a Harlem subway station.
Woman pushed into tracks during fight at Brooklyn subway station
A 47-year-old woman was injured after falling onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station during an alleged drunken fight early Sunday, police said.
NYC suspects assault elderly man who asked to turn down volume on subway train: police
The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects who attacked an elderly man over a music complaint while riding a subway train on Thursday.
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
COPIAGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event around 4:45 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Prior to the shooting, someone had […]
fox5ny.com
2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan. A 21-year-old man, identified as Jaden Stokes, was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.
Woman busted with drug bag in Times Square subway
A woman who allegedly lost a bag carrying her drugs inside the Times Square subway station was arrested Thursday night when she went to recover it, police said.
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
VIDEO: Group beats, robs teen inside Queens subway station, use stolen debit card after
Police are searching for a group of five females accused of violently robbing a teen girl inside a Queens subway station on Thursday, authorities said.
New York City house fire leaves three children, one adult dead
A house fire that broke out around 6:00 a.m. in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Bronx left three children and one adult dead, according to the FDNY.
Former New York City transit chief randomly attacked on Manhattan street
The former head of New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority was attacked while on a street corner Friday.
PHOTO: Suspect who stabbed boy, 14, in torso outside Queens McDonald's sought
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted for stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside a Queens McDonald’s on Wednesday afternoon.
Accused Brooklyn dognapper cleared by NYPD
A man accused of trying to steal a spunky 97-year-old woman’s Pomeranian outside her Brooklyn home was located Wednesday, interviewed, then cleared of any wrongdoing, police said. The man whose picture was released to the media Tuesday evening — along with video of him near the victim’s Mapleton home — told cops he’d never threatened the woman with his umbrella, as she contended, or tried to ...
NYPD detectives accused of stealing alcohol from Electric Zoo
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is now investigating accusations that at least three detectives stole and drank alcohol while working at the Electric Zoo music festival last month on Randall's Island. The department's Internal Affairs Bureau says the NYPD was notified on the day of the alleged incident by event staff. Police say multiple supervisors and officers have been placed on modified duty while the investigation is underway.
Teen stabbed, woman, 35, attacked in Brooklyn; suspect sought
Officials are on the hunt for a man they said stabbed a teen and attacked another woman in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.
'I'll shoot you': Duo flees in white SUV after ambush robbery on Bronx street
Police on Wednesday released photos of two suspects they are looking to identify in an ambush robbery that occurred in the Bronx last month.
Wanted rape suspect was ‘principal witness’ in case against convicted Middletown cop shooter
Authorities confirmed wanted rape suspect Jesus Torres, 31, was a “principal witness” who testified in the 2020 attempted murder case against Middletown cop shooter DeSean Owens.
Duo robs 2 cab drivers of cellphones in Brooklyn on same day
Two men are wanted for allegedly robbing two taxi drivers of their cellphones on the same day last week, authorities said.
Bronx man having seizure rushed to hospital, then identified as suspect in year-old homicide
A Bronx man having a seizure was rushed to the hospital — then identified as a suspect in a year-old homicide, police said Wednesday. John Henderson, 45, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital after suffering a seizure on Oct. 19. Authorities soon realized he was wanted for criminally negligent homicide for the death of 47-year-old James Normoyle. Normoyle was found lying unconscious on a park bench ...
Death of Staten Island woman, 95, classified as homicide; authorities probing whether she fell or was pushed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating the death of a 95-year-old woman who suffered a head injury in April in Dongan Hills. The medical examiner notified the NYPD on Tuesday that the death has been deemed a homicide due to blunt trauma to the head, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.
Fox News
849K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 20