This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Texas Eats: Haunted Restaurants, Big Burgers & the Oldest Restaurant in San Antonio
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. 📲 WATCH THE FULL EPISODE HERE. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes...
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
Mysterious noises heard in Stone Oak at night
SAN ANTONIO — For the last several days, neighbors in and around Stone Oak have been trying to solve a mystery. What is the mysterious noise they're hearing late at night? Residents report the weird sounds happening between 10 p.m. and as early as 4:30 a.m. Unable to track...
Spiritlandia apologizes for Día de Los Muertos river parade but won't issue refunds
After a flood of complaints over the Thursday night Día de los Muertos river parade, which ran late and showed off only a handful of floats, the organizers told dissatisfied customers on Friday that they were not offering refunds. San Antonio may have the potential to make Día de...
TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Spotty, light rain in San Antonio Monday evening
It’s true: your little Frankensteins and goblins may run into a bit of light rain Monday night as they’re trick-or-treating. But Monday night’s rain chance will be more of a nuisance than anything, not amounting to much and there’s no concern for severe weather. Here’s what...
Austin Mahone, Doc Watkins headline ‘Salute to Troops’ benefit at Tech Port Arena in San Antonio Nov. 11
SAN ANTONIO – The Tech Port Arena is hosting an event honoring local San Antonio veterans and active-duty military members. The function — Doc Watkins and Friends Salute to Troops — begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 11, right here in Military City USA. There are...
KSAT viewers share images from morning rain in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – South Central Texas was hit with storms and a cold front on Friday morning. While it caused a soggy commute, it was a long-awaited sight for KSAT viewers. See some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share of the rain, we’d love to see them. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, October 28, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Jen gets a Halloween cocktail (and mocktail) lesson from Assemble Cocktails. La Familia Cortez’s annual Conchas for the Cure is back! Through the month of October, all net proceeds from their pink conchas at Mi Tierra and Mi Familia will be donated to breast cancer nonprofit WINGS.
5 major events will be happening in downtown San Antonio on Saturday. City officials say to plan ahead for traffic
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will be jam-packed with events this Saturday, and city officials are encouraging visitors to plan ahead. Superstar Elton John will be playing Saturday evening at the Alamodome while across Interstate 37, the Muertos Fest will be taking place at Hemisfair. The Muertos Fest...
Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting
San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
WATCH LIVE: KSAT Storm Chaser roaming San Antonio area as storms push through South Central Texas
Update: This livestream is over. Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser drives around the San Antonio area in search of severe weather. The KSAT team is headed to the Southeast Side of San Antonio. See what they see in the Storm Chaser as they travel. Another round of rain...
1 dead in single-vehicle Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Medina Base Road and Palm Valley Drive. Police say the 37-year-old driver failed to stay in a single lane as...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
Brackenridge Park Conservancy names new CEO
SAN ANTONIO – The Brackenridge Park Conservancy has recruited a new CEO, Talli Dolge, who will lead the organization’s ongoing pursuit of key improvements for some of San Antonio’s more significant midtown assets, including a $62 million plan unveiled more than a year ago to restore and expand Sunken Garden Theater.
Military personnel get free admission to San Antonio Zoo in November
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is honoring military personnel with free admission in November. The offer applies to active duty, retired, veteran members of the military, National Guard, and reserves with proper I.D., according to a news release. Up to four immediate family members of military personnel can...
Monarchs are migrating through South Texas right now
SAN ANTONIO – The migrating Monarch is stopping on its trek in San Antonio as we speak. KSAT 12 visited the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas where the Monarchs will soon be swarming their native vegetation by the thousands. When we went the Monarchs hadn’t arrived, as they...
This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In San Antonio
TripAdvisor has a list of the highest-rated bars in the city.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
San Antonio lawyer sues H-E-B, wants to issue $1M parking ticket
Rene D. Ruiz's suit accuses the company's trucks of being a 'nuisance.'
Two young men shot during a disturbance at east-side apartment complex, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two young men were shot in the leg during what police said was a disturbance at some apartments on the east side of town Saturday night. It happened on the 4800 block of Lord Rd at the Stella Apartments around 9:38 p.m. Police say it began...
