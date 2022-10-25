ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

KSAT viewers share images from morning rain in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – South Central Texas was hit with storms and a cold front on Friday morning. While it caused a soggy commute, it was a long-awaited sight for KSAT viewers. See some images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share of the rain, we’d love to see them. Just upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, October 28, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Jen gets a Halloween cocktail (and mocktail) lesson from Assemble Cocktails. La Familia Cortez’s annual Conchas for the Cure is back! Through the month of October, all net proceeds from their pink conchas at Mi Tierra and Mi Familia will be donated to breast cancer nonprofit WINGS.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting

San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Brackenridge Park Conservancy names new CEO

SAN ANTONIO – The Brackenridge Park Conservancy has recruited a new CEO, Talli Dolge, who will lead the organization’s ongoing pursuit of key improvements for some of San Antonio’s more significant midtown assets, including a $62 million plan unveiled more than a year ago to restore and expand Sunken Garden Theater.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Military personnel get free admission to San Antonio Zoo in November

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is honoring military personnel with free admission in November. The offer applies to active duty, retired, veteran members of the military, National Guard, and reserves with proper I.D., according to a news release. Up to four immediate family members of military personnel can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Monarchs are migrating through South Texas right now

SAN ANTONIO – The migrating Monarch is stopping on its trek in San Antonio as we speak. KSAT 12 visited the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas where the Monarchs will soon be swarming their native vegetation by the thousands. When we went the Monarchs hadn’t arrived, as they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

