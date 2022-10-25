Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
In May of 2000, Jazzland Amusement Park opened in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 140-acre park quickly became a popular attraction for both local and visitors with a large variety of rides, including several roller coasters, a water park and an entire area dedicated to the history of jazz music. After suffering some financial hardships, the owners filed for bankruptcy reorganization. In 2002, Six Flags purchased the site, remodeled and rebranded under the Six Flags name.
WDSU
Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — Dinosaurs are taking over New Orleans this weekend. Jurassic Quest will be bringing animatronic dinosaurs to the Pontchartrain Center. There are all sorts of things for the kids to explore, and there will also be a special Halloween twist. The event runs through Sunday. For ticket...
WDSU
United States Second Gentleman visits Houma for ship ceremony
HOUMA, La. — United States Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is visiting Louisiana on Friday. Emhoff is going to be in Houma Friday for a ceremony for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's ship "Discoverer." The ship will support a wide variety of missions ranging from general oceanographic research to...
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
WDSU
Mild Friday With Transition to Severe Weather Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Light to moderate rain has begun along coastal Terrebonne Parish. Today we finish with mild 70s and a 10-20% chance for rain at the coast and a slight chance for nearby South Shore locations like Houma, Galliano and Belle Chasse. Rain becomes a spotty chance after midnight -- for inland cities and communities in Metro New Orleans. Coastal showers and storms ramp up into sunrise Saturday -- ahead of an approaching cold front.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
WDSU
Men Who Cook fundraiser returns, promising good food for a good cause
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The annual Men Who Cook fundraiser returns to the Northshore on Sunday, Nov. 6. The event is happening in Covington at the top of the Justice Center parking garage from 4 to 7 p.m. Celebrity chefs are teaming up with local restaurants for a...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repaid the city over $28,000 for travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor repaid all her extra travel upgrades of $28,856 to the city on Friday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said earlier this month that she will repay the city after she was deemed a city employee. The New Orleans Chief Administrative Office policy says that...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish conducting smoke tests in the wastewater line Tuesday
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Department of Wastewater has announced that parts of Luling will experience wastewater smoke testing on Nov. 1 to see if there are any breaks in the wastewater line. The tests will occur between 8 a.m., and 5 p.m. Residents could...
WDSU
New Orleans men wrongfully convicted of crime committed by NOPD cop now celebrating their freedom
NEW ORLEANS — Three New Orleans men who were incarcerated for almost three decades are now free. This comes as all three were found to be wrongly convicted of a murder after new evidence linked the murder to former NOPD officer Len Davis. Davis is currently serving a death...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
WDSU
Severe storms possible Saturday
We've been watching a line of storms move from west to east this afternoon. Once the line passes your area, you're clear of the severe weather threat. As of 1:30 p.m., Franklinton to New Orleans to Grand Isle and points west - you're clear!. Current Alerts: A tornado watch has...
Man shot to death early Thursday morning in New Orleans East
According to the NOPD, a man was shot to death in the 7800 block of Weaver Drive.
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
WDSU
15-year-old reported missing, New Orleans police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Oct. 25. According to police, Jamal Amacker was last seen at his residence in the 2100 block of Forstall Street on Tuesday and has not been heard from since.
Cantrell budget cuts NOPD spending but raises pay
The budget that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Monday to the New Orleans City Council reduces spending on the New Orleans Police Department, but officials in the mayor’s office say they are absolutely not “defunding the police.”
WDSU
Metairie Road and North Labarre Road to close for railroad crossing replacement Nov. 1
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish has announced that Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin the first phase of construction on its Back Belt rail line with the replacement of two Metairie railroad crossings on Tuesday. The construction will result in partial-day road closures:. North Labarre Road at the railroad...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
NOLA.com
Two men shot dead ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men recently killed in shootings were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Donald McField, 35, and Mario McCoy, 28. McField was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward on Oct. 15. He was taken that afternoon from the 1200 block of Delery Street a local hospital, where he spent seven days before dying from his injuries on Friday, the coroner's office said.
